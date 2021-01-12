InfoValue Announces Aubrey B. Flanagan as new CEO
InfoValue Computing, Inc. appoints Aubrey B. Flanagan Chief Executive Officer
Aubrey's comprehensive technical background and business development skills will help InfoValue strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand global sales presence.”ELMSFORD, NEW YORK, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InfoValue Computing, Inc., a leading global provider of IP video solutions is pleased to announce that effective January 11, 2021, Aubrey B. Flanagan has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. His colleague, founder, and former CEO, Monsong Chen, will continue henceforth as chairman and CTO. Mr. Flanagan brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in several senior leadership capacities over the past twenty years with InfoValue, mostly recently as Vice President of Business Development. His capabilities include extensive B2B experience in the enterprise, government, and hospitality IPTV industries as well as guiding strategic product development.
“Aubrey is the right leader for InfoValue,” said Monsong Chen, InfoValue’s Chairman of the Board. “Aubrey’s comprehensive technical background and business development skills will help InfoValue strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand global sales presence. He is well versed in what our clients want and need, which will be critical knowledge in developing and delivering the next generation IP-based video platforms.”
Reflecting on his appointment, Aubrey said: “I am honored and excited to have been select to lead this innovative technology company. I believe InfoValue has a great business model and talented management and development teams that uniquely position it to capitalize on the ever-changing IP video environment.”
Before joining InfoValue, Flanagan previously held several development and management positions at AT&T Corporation, Teleport Communications Group, and a US Army DoD contractor.
Flanagan received a BS degree in Mathematics from University of Arizona, MS degree in Computer Science from CUNY, and MS degree in Statistics from Rutgers University.
About InfoValue
Founded in 1994 and experts in providing comprehensive and premium IP Media platforms and solutions, InfoValue is recognized for innovations and advances in IPTV technology that have set the pace in performance, scalability, and intelligence. InfoValue delivers IPTV solutions and products to the hospitality, healthcare, education, enterprise, government, and telecom markets. InfoValue's corporate headquarters are located at 4 Westchester Plaza, Elmsford, NY 10523.
More information on InfoValue as well as its products and services at www.infovalue.com, via e-mail at info@infovalue.com, or by phone at (914) 345-5980.
James Anderson