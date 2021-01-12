Gray Equity Management, LLC Rebrands as Gray Private Wealth, LLC

Gray Private Wealth, LLC has introduced a new logo and "Power of More" initiative for their private and institutional clients.

CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray Equity Management, LLC, the wealth management affiliate of Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, has entered 2021 under a new name: Gray Private Wealth, LLC. The rebranding includes a new logo and corporate colors, with a reinterpretation of the firm’s name into a single word – “gray” – that is simple and elegant.

The new logo, which will appear on all corporate collateral, signage, website, and other materials, incorporates a distinctive tribute to brothers Robert, Milton and Mervin Gray, founders of the firm’s affiliate company, Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP. The tribute comes in the form of an exponential “3” integrated into the initial “g” in the logo. The company is also launching a new website at www.grayprivatewealth.com.

“Our new name better reflects the consultative services we offer to fulfill the changing financial needs of individual and institutional clients,” said Daniel C. Romano, CPA, PFS, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Gray Private Wealth. “As conditions become more complex and changes come at an increasingly rapid pace, people need more information, more personalized planning, and a more inclusive approach to their asset management and investment strategies. That’s what we provide with our ‘Power of More’ approach.”

The firm’s new focus is based on the precept of the “Power of More,” a comprehensive stratagem that synchronizes market research, investment advisory, strategic planning, tax planning and wealth management components.

“Gray Private Wealth, LLC provides more attention, more ideas, and more solutions for clients,” said Romano. “Our goal is to deliver more than you need and more than you expect.”

About Gray Private Wealth, LLC

Gray Private Wealth, LLC is the wealth management affiliate of Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, one of the country’s Top 200 accounting and business advisory firms as ranked by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine. The firm serves clients in a broad range of industries. For additional information, call (781) 232.2020 or visit www.grayprivatewealth.com.