Concora and ClosetMaid Professional Services Announce Strategic Partnership
The Florida-based manufacturer launches its Digital Experience Platform powered by Concora to streamline product selections and accelerate specifications, sales
The addition of this platform will allow us to more easily support our design partners with an easy-to-use resource”ALPHARETTA, GA. AND ORLANDO, FLA., UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the commercial building products industry’s only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for commercial building product manufacturers, and ClosetMaid Professional Services — a leading manufacturer and marketer of closet organization, home storage, and garage storage products — announced today that both companies have formed a strategic partnership.
This business alliance begins with the recent and successful launch of ClosetMaid Professional Services’ brand-new website, which features the integration of Concora’s Digital Experience Platform technology. The Digital Experience Platform — which serves as a product information hub for web visitors — not only serves as a branded extension of the ClosetMaid Professional Services corporate website, but it also provides architects, engineers, and contractors (AECs) a simpler method for searching, selecting, and specifying its commercial building products.
"We're excited to announce our partnership with ClosetMaid Professional Services," said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. "They understand that enhanced digital marketing means providing their design community (architects, engineers and contractors) with more than just a product list. Now they will be able to offer BIM and other digital assets in a marketplace-like, branded extension of their website."
The Digital Experience Platform equips ClosetMaid Professional Services with an intuitive product selection experience for its design community, technical content management and publishing that is easy, and real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics — product asset downloads, unique visits, project-related inquiries, and user contact information — for its sales and marketing teams — enriching its lead generation pipeline, uncovering true purchasing intent, and driving sales.
“We were looking for a way to offer the architectural community a simple way to capture necessary files and specifications for the closet and storage sector from our Pro website, and we believe our partnership with Concora accomplishes just that,” said George Hanus, Marketing Manager of ClosetMaid’s Building Division.
In return, ClosetMaid Professional Services’ design community has access to a plethora of technical product content — specification sheets, BIM/Revit, 3-Part Spec, product brochures, maintenance/care and installation manuals — and project management tools that accelerate product selections and increase the likelihood of specifications.
“The addition of this platform will allow us to more easily support our design partners with an easy-to-use resource,” said Brian Dougherty, Vice President of Sales – Building Division. “Ultimately, it will also lead to increased sales opportunities for our Installing Dealer Network for 2021 and beyond.”
Architects, engineers, contractors, and specifiers interested in seeing how ClosetMaid Professional Services’ vast lineup of custom wood, wire and mixed closet systems are now presented online are invited to visit https://designtools.closetmaidpro.com.
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com
About ClosetMaid
ClosetMaid, founded in 1965, is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of closet organization, home storage, and garage storage products, and sells to some of the largest home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to-our-dealers and professional installers. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, ClosetMaid designs, manufactures and sells a comprehensive portfolio of wire and laminated shelving, containers, storage cabinets and other closet and home organization accessories. For more information, visit www.closetmaidpro.com.
About Griffon Corporation
Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.
Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments:
• Consumer and Professional Products (“CPP”) conducts its operations through The AMES Companies, Inc. (“AMES”). Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid.
• Home and Building Products conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation (“Clopay”). Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the Cornell Cookson brand.
• Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.
For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.
