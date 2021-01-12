Visme Launches Robust Creative Content Creation Platform

Visme Logo Visme Lounge Visme

Visme Empowers All to Create Beautiful, On-Brand, Presentations, Infographics and Other Visual Communications for Teams

There are currently only two types of design options that a company or an individual can entrust their visual messaging to.” — Payman Taei, founder and president of Visme

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visme , one of the leading visual content creation platforms providing B2B and B2C teams with the freedom to create on-brand assets including presentations, infographics and more, today announced its newly updated version launch and availability to the public.From engaging presentations and infographics to documents, videos and more, Visme helps teams and individuals scale and control their content creation by centralizing all media assets into one easily-accessible location. Its unique platform empowers anyone to create interactive and on-brand content, no matter their design background. Visme is perfect for marketers, sales teams, human resources, training and development proposes, and more.“There are currently only two types of design options that a company or an individual can entrust their visual messaging to,” states Payman Taei , founder and president of Visme. “These two types of platforms are either off-the-shelf and very easy to use, like PowerPoint, but in turn very limited. Then the other option is the design platforms like Adobe Illustrator and other professional platforms that can be expensive and overwhelming. In between both of these options, Visme fills the gap that needs to be bridged by simplifying and expediting the process along with providing more in-depth add-ons when needed.”With millions of photo, video and icon assets, thousands of pre-made templates, and a large library of proprietary animated graphics, users of Visme can create branded visual communication faster than ever. Much like Google Slides and Docs, Visme allows teams to collaborate through annotations or comments on any of Visme projects before they are published to the world. Visme also allows users to integrate with other web applications that they already know and love to improve production workflow.Visme offers individuals, small businesses, and large enterprise plans as well as discounts for students, educators and non-profit organizations. To learn more about Visme’s plans, please visit https://www.visme.co/pricing/ “Whether you are looking to do an eye-catching social media graphic or a show-stopping presentation, Visme has all of the visual content creation solutions available,” adds Payman.Visme recently completed its Beta testing of a new and improved update to its program and currently provides services to over 8 million users.To learn more about Visme, please visit: https://www.visme.co/ . Try Visme for free by registering here About VismeBased out of Rockville, Maryland, Visme is an all-in-one visual content creation platform. Since 2013, Visme has been the driving engine behind innovative visual content creation for individuals and teams. Visme’s platform empowers anyone to create interactive branded content including presentations, infographics, graphics or even videos, no matter their design background.To learn more about Visme, please visit https://www.visme.co/

Visme - The Best Design and Presentation Tool for Non-Designers to Create Beautiful Content.