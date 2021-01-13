Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,388 in the last 365 days.

Cimcor Named as HOT150 Cybersecurity Company for 2021

Logo of Cimcor spelled C-I-M-C-O-R in blue with white background

Cimcor Logo

logo of CimTrak

CimTrak Logo

logohot150

HOT150Award

IT Security, Integrity, and Compliance focused cybersecurity firm once again named to prominent list of world-wide, hottest, pure-play cybersecurity companies.

Cimcor continues to impress us with their leadership and innovation around file integrity monitoring, data security and compliance.”
— Steve Morgan, Cybersecurity Ventures
MERRILLVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cimcor, Inc, the global provider of security, integrity and compliance software solutions centered around its flagship product, CimTrak, has been named as of the “Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies to watch in 2021”. Based on the evaluation of both the Company and it’s file and system integrity monitoring software, CimTrak, Cybersecurity Ventures selected Cimcor to be added to its published HOT150 Hottest Cybersecurity Companies for 2021.

“Receiving a spot on this esteemed list confirms and further validates our vision to provide in-depth, real-time insight into all changes throughout the enterprise”, says Robert E. Johnson, III, president and CEO of Cimcor, Inc. “Helping to provide our customers with actionable intelligence is a constant focus and one that will not waiver—despite the unyielding pace in of change in the threat landscape.”

Recognized as one of “the most innovative companies in the market focused exclusively or primarily on cybersecurity”, Cimcor ‘s next-gen file and system integrity monitoring software, CimTrak, helps enterprises and government agencies detect unexpected changes, unauthorized modifications, and aids with remediation processes and a powerful toolkit for implementing continuous monitoring and compliance.

"Cimcor continues to impress us with their leadership and innovation around file integrity monitoring, data security and compliance" says Steve Morgan, founder at Cybersecurity Ventures and Editor-in-Chief at Cybercrime Magazine. "The feedback we receive on the company is outstanding and their founder and CEO, Robert E. Johnson, III, is recognized as a top thought leader in their space."

The list of 150 cybersecurity companies is a resource guide for CIOs, CISOs, CSOs, IT and security teams at Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporations, as well as small-to-midsized businesses of all sizes and types globally. Selection was entirely merit-based, with criteria including cybersecurity sector, feedback from CISOs, decision-makers, IT security evaluators and recommenders; founder and management pedigree; published product, technology and services reviews; demos and presentations at conferences; research, reports and surveys published; and more.

About Cimcor, Inc.
Cimcor develops innovative, next-generation, compliance, and system integrity monitoring software. The CimTrak Integrity Suite monitors and protects a wide range of physical, network, cloud, and virtual IT assets in real time while providing detailed forensic information about all changes. CimTrak helps reduce configuration drift and ensure that systems are in a secure and hardened state. Securing your infrastructure with CimTrak helps you get compliant and stay that way. For more information, visit https://www.cimcor.com/cimtrak


About Cybercrime Magazine
The Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies is published by Cybercrime Magazine and Cybersecurity Ventures, the world’s leading researcher and publisher of reports covering global cybercrime damage projections, cybersecurity spending forecasts, and cybersecurity employment figures.

jacqueline von Ogden
Cimcor, Inc.
+1 219-736-4400
vonogden.jacqueline@cimcor.com

You just read:

Cimcor Named as HOT150 Cybersecurity Company for 2021

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.