Cimcor Named as HOT150 Cybersecurity Company for 2021
IT Security, Integrity, and Compliance focused cybersecurity firm once again named to prominent list of world-wide, hottest, pure-play cybersecurity companies.
Cimcor continues to impress us with their leadership and innovation around file integrity monitoring, data security and compliance.”MERRILLVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cimcor, Inc, the global provider of security, integrity and compliance software solutions centered around its flagship product, CimTrak, has been named as of the “Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies to watch in 2021”. Based on the evaluation of both the Company and it’s file and system integrity monitoring software, CimTrak, Cybersecurity Ventures selected Cimcor to be added to its published HOT150 Hottest Cybersecurity Companies for 2021.
— Steve Morgan, Cybersecurity Ventures
“Receiving a spot on this esteemed list confirms and further validates our vision to provide in-depth, real-time insight into all changes throughout the enterprise”, says Robert E. Johnson, III, president and CEO of Cimcor, Inc. “Helping to provide our customers with actionable intelligence is a constant focus and one that will not waiver—despite the unyielding pace in of change in the threat landscape.”
Recognized as one of “the most innovative companies in the market focused exclusively or primarily on cybersecurity”, Cimcor ‘s next-gen file and system integrity monitoring software, CimTrak, helps enterprises and government agencies detect unexpected changes, unauthorized modifications, and aids with remediation processes and a powerful toolkit for implementing continuous monitoring and compliance.
"Cimcor continues to impress us with their leadership and innovation around file integrity monitoring, data security and compliance" says Steve Morgan, founder at Cybersecurity Ventures and Editor-in-Chief at Cybercrime Magazine. "The feedback we receive on the company is outstanding and their founder and CEO, Robert E. Johnson, III, is recognized as a top thought leader in their space."
The list of 150 cybersecurity companies is a resource guide for CIOs, CISOs, CSOs, IT and security teams at Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporations, as well as small-to-midsized businesses of all sizes and types globally. Selection was entirely merit-based, with criteria including cybersecurity sector, feedback from CISOs, decision-makers, IT security evaluators and recommenders; founder and management pedigree; published product, technology and services reviews; demos and presentations at conferences; research, reports and surveys published; and more.
About Cimcor, Inc.
Cimcor develops innovative, next-generation, compliance, and system integrity monitoring software. The CimTrak Integrity Suite monitors and protects a wide range of physical, network, cloud, and virtual IT assets in real time while providing detailed forensic information about all changes. CimTrak helps reduce configuration drift and ensure that systems are in a secure and hardened state. Securing your infrastructure with CimTrak helps you get compliant and stay that way. For more information, visit https://www.cimcor.com/cimtrak
About Cybercrime Magazine
The Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies is published by Cybercrime Magazine and Cybersecurity Ventures, the world’s leading researcher and publisher of reports covering global cybercrime damage projections, cybersecurity spending forecasts, and cybersecurity employment figures.
jacqueline von Ogden
Cimcor, Inc.
+1 219-736-4400
vonogden.jacqueline@cimcor.com