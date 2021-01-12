7 Best Free VPN for Netflix in 2021

These VPN services will help you Netflix and chill wherever you are in the world.

INDIA, January 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- New year, new shows to binge-watch. Finally, we say goodbye to all the horrors that the past year has brought us and welcome 2021 with a renewed spirit and a brand-new list of shows to marathon. We are also saying goodbye to worrying about whether or not a show is available in our country, with the right choice of a VPN service, we can watch our favorite shows on Netflix sans geo-blocks.Don’t believe me? See our list of the seven best free VPN for Netflix this 2021. Read on.1. ExpressVPNA crowd favorite, ExpressVPN offers super-fast and reliable streaming. With 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries, you can have access to movies, music, and more from anywhere in the world. Also, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out how to use it, its instant setup makes it easy for everyone to use on all devices. Most importantly, you can swear by its military-grade security features that don’t require user logs and especially no IP address leaks.Try it for FREE for 30 days on your first trial. Check out other great offers here: https://www.expressvpn.com/ 2. CyberGhostAfter being in the industry for a good 15 years, CyberGhost has definitely established itself as a household name. With its excellent speed, high-level privacy features, and a mind-boggling 6700 VPN servers located in 89 countries, you can unlock restricted Netflix libraries and stream nonstop, risk-free. No one will even notice you were there as it also requires no user logs and your real IP address stays hidden. Use it on your phone, tablets, laptops, and even on your PC.If it’s your first time using CyberGhost as your VPN, you can get it FREE for 45 days. Click on the website link to know more: https://www.cyberghostvpn.com/en_US/ 3. HotSpot ShieldTalking about what’s hot these days, HotSpot Shield is definitely on top of the list. Although it offers both a free and paid version, it does not fall short of superb features for both versions. With the free one, you can enjoy up to 500 MB of data usage per day and especially a good level of privacy. You can unlock at least 8 Netflix libraries and you don’t have to worry about leaking your information.To start your HotSpot Shield journey, you can enjoy a 7-day FREE trial on its premium version. Unlock worldwide content with over 115 server locations and more. Follow this link to get the app: https://www.hotspotshield.com/ 4. GoingVPNAlthough fairly new to the game, GoingVPN is already going places. With its 100% FREE subscription and unlimited surfing data, you can go on with your day without worrying about a single cent. You can have access to 8+ location servers while making sure that you are protected with its top-notch security features that encrypts your connection and safeguards your privacy. To top it all off, your watching experience will be hassle-free as it ensures lightning-fast streaming and downloading whenever and wherever you are.You can also upgrade to its Plus version and enjoy premium perks for seven days FREE when you share it with your friends. Get the GoingVPN app here: https://goingvpn.com/ 5. TunnelBearLike a beast in the wild, TunnelBear builds its credibility on its aggressive approach to protect all the information you send over the internet by top-notch encryption, a strong AES 256-bit encryption to be exact. You can have access to 26 countries so you won’t miss an episode of your favorite Netflix show even though you’re traveling abroad, or basically, anywhere you are.Get this and more by downloading the TunnelBear app. Try FREE for 7 days here: https://www.tunnelbear.com/ 6. DotVPNEnjoy the freedom to watch your favorite shows risk and censorship-free with DotVPN. With its 700 location servers and unlimited data usage, you can Netflix and chill anywhere you are in the world. Its 4096-bit key encryption makes sure your online privacy is protected, even from professional hackers. To add to that, it does not take a village to run this as it has a simple and user-friendly interface that makes it easy to navigate even for the grannies.Enjoy a 30-day FREE trial when you subscribe to the premium version. Follow this link to download the app: https://dotvpn.com/en/ 7. Turbo VPNTrusted by 300 million users, Turbo VPN is the one service that helps you watch your favorite Netflix shows wherever you are. They offer A whopping 22000 secure servers in more than 50 locations, so you don’t have to worry about any geographical restrictions. It also has an added security feature to keep your anonymity, its Kill Switch feature can detect any change in your connection status such as IP address and automatically kills access to the internet once detected.Enjoy these amazing features and more by downloading the Turbo VPN app. Get it FREE for seven days. Grab here: https://turbovpn.com/home This is just one of the many amazing things Virtual Private Network (VPN) services have in store for us. To know more, pick one from the list and explore it yourself. Stay physically and virtually safe, everyone!