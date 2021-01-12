To Connect or Not To Connect to a VPN

Is VPN for everyone? Well, it depends on the needs of the internet user. Let us find the ways…

NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a more advanced society where every person is dependent on technology, the Virtual Private Network or VPN is making some headlines. With features and capabilities that could make the world go round, VPN is changing how people look at technology- limitless.A decade ago, only a few people were aware of VPN, let alone its potential. But when the pandemic hit the world and almost everyone had no choice but to stay indoors and the activities were reduced to watching the television and browsing the internet, everything had changed for this industry as more and more internet users are suddenly becoming receptive to this technology.Although VPN is now considered as a popular way to protect an internet user’s personal data and online activities, there are still cons to it. To know better about it, read on.To start off a good note, here are some of the reasons why one should connect to a VPN:1. Save some money - e-commerce websites and apps use a strategy called dynamic pricing. This is when these stores sell items or services at flexible prices in different regions. So, when a user is connected to a VPN, he can check first the price of an item or a service per location for him to canvass on which region has the cheapest offer.2. Avoid internet data capping - internet service providers (ISPs) monitor their users’ online activities. And when they find an activity that could cause traffic like file sharing, streaming, and online gaming, they would limit the users’ bandwidth and this causes a slow internet connection. When an internet user is connected to a VPN, ISPs would not be able to track any activities as the user’s IP address would be hidden.3. Shielding of cyberthieves - cyberthieves are those who steal someone’s information online and use it for dangerous and illegal activities like scams. With VPN, a user’s data is secured as everything that a user key-in would be encrypted.If there are pros, there are also some cons. These are few of the things that may concern a user who is connected to a VPN:1. Expensive premium bundles - Although there are a lot of options to those who want to delve into free VPN, chances are the VPN services might just offer free trials for a number of days or the VPN service would just set a data cap that would limit the VPN usage of the user.A user might want to search for something free, like GoingVPN. GoingVPN offers a secure, fast, reliable, safe, and totally free VPN. It provides access to blocked online contents such as websites, apps, and online features. This VPN service is available on all Android devices. Download GoingVPN here 2. Speed and performance issues - VPN encrypts every online activity that a user does. By this, the internet speed slows down and even lags. This could affect the productivity of a user. The internet user should be more patient when doing things online as this kind of inconvenience is inevitable.3. Using a VPN might be unconstitutional to some regions/countries - If the user is in a country wherein a VPN is banned by the government, he cannot use it as this could resort to paying a fine or even an arrest.Before an internet user commits to using a VPN service, he must weigh first the pros and cons. If the pros outweigh the cons, then the user must research on what type of VPN he should install and enable to his device. After all, the user’s privacy and security are the most important to watch out for.