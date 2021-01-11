Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
School Breakfast Program | Nebraska Department of Education

Go Big Breakfast Website

Did you know children who eat breakfast have better focusmiss less school, have higher grades and test scores, and are more likely to have a lower body mass index than children who skip breakfast? Despite knowing these facts, Nebraska continues to rank very low in school breakfast participation.

Go Big Breakfast is a coalition of advocates, educators, administrators, school nutrition professionals, and state agency leaders who have joined forces to help Nebraska improve school breakfast participation. Making breakfast a seamless part of the school day can have a huge impact on students’ health and academic success.

