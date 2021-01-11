School Breakfast Program | Nebraska Department of Education

Did you know children who eat breakfast have better focus, miss less school, have higher grades and test scores, and are more likely to have a lower body mass index than children who skip breakfast? Despite knowing these facts, Nebraska continues to rank very low in school breakfast participation.

Go Big Breakfast is a coalition of advocates, educators, administrators, school nutrition professionals, and state agency leaders who have joined forces to help Nebraska improve school breakfast participation. Making breakfast a seamless part of the school day can have a huge impact on students’ health and academic success.