PRINTERPREZZ ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF DAVID YOU OF D. ONE VISION MANAGEMENT TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

D. One Vision Management's David You joins PrinterPrezz Board. U.S.-based PrinterPrezz has labs for metal and polymer 3D printing, enabling distributed design and manufacturing for partners worldwide.

FREMONT, CA, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrinterPrezz, Inc., a trailblazer in combining polymer and metal 3D printing, nanotechnologies and surgical expertise to design and manufacture next generation medical devices, today announced the addition of David You, Founder and CEO of D. One Vision Management (DOV) to its Board of Directors.

Through its DOV Singularity Fund which is focused on working with entrepreneurial companies to build human-centered technological developments, D. One Vision Management served as the lead financial investor in PrinterPrezz’s recently completed $16 million Series A funding.

David You, Founder and CEO of D. One Vision Management, commented, “I am excited about the many opportunities PrinterPrezz has to bring truly unique solutions to market. As the first Medifacturing™ company in the world empowered by its proprietary, end-to-end, open ecosystem for medical device companies, PrinterPrezz’s total available market will expand significantly, if not exponentially, in the near future. DOV is fully engaged in supporting the multi-disciplinary team at PrinterPrezz who are eager to disrupt the medical device manufacturing industry through additive manufacturing, research and development of new materials, and building scalable platforms to drive global innovation.”

Shri Shetty, CEO of PrinterPrezz, commented, “We are delighted to have David’s global perspective and breadth of expertise as we continue to grow PrinterPrezz. We appreciate DOV’s support and shared vision of technology’s potential to drive meaningful improvements for people as they live longer, more active lives.”

About D. One Vision Management

D. One Vision Management (DOV) is a New York-based firm investing in hardcore technologies and disruptive solutions. With its flagship fund, DOV Singularity Fund (DOVSF), DOV aims to create an investment ecosystem. To shape the future of singularity, we dedicate capital to support human-centered technological development that enable a better future of the world and make the maximum positive impact for human society. We strive to create value by investing in great businesses where DOV’s capital, strategic insight, global relationships and operational support can drive transformation. By leveraging the contrarian culture and willingness to embrace complexity, we will identify different paths to value across economic cycles. www.dreamonevision.com

About PrinterPrezz

PrinterPrezz’s mission is to bring more ideas for innovative medical devices to market faster, connecting medicine and manufacturing to become the first Medifacturing™ company in the world. By developing advanced medical devices using processes that combine expertise in 3D printing, orthopaedics, semiconductor and nanotechnologies, PrinterPrezz’s ultimate goal is to provide medical solutions that enable people to enjoy active lives longer. PrinterPrezz’s ecosystem aims to solve challenges for various parts of the medical innovation value chain by providing prototyping, development, and manufacturing services to create life-enhancing medical devices. Committed to ongoing compliance with ISO13485:2016 and all relevant regulatory requirements, PrinterPrezz provides customers with access to a variety of 3D printing machines, 3D manipulation software, and 3D scanners as well as advanced manufacturing processes, and surgeon education programs. Medical solutions created by PrinterPrezz are designed to enable more people to live happier and more gratifying lives. For additional information about the company, please visit www.printerprezz.com.

