PRINTERPREZZ ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DR. RAMI EL ASSAL OF BOUTIQUE VENTURE PARTNERS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BVP's Dr. Rami El Assal joins PrinterPrezz Board of Directors. U.S.-based PrinterPrezz has labs for metal and polymer 3D printing, enabling distributed design and manufacturing for partners worldwide.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrinterPrezz, Inc., a trailblazer in combining polymer and metal 3D printing, nanotechnologies and surgical expertise to design and manufacture next generation medical devices, today announced the appointment of Dr. Rami El Assal, Managing General Partner and Co-Founder of Boutique Venture Partners to its Board of Directors.

Boutique Venture Partners (BVP) specializes in early-stage investments in life sciences and healthcare. Bringing together clinical, research, and medical ecosystem expertise, the team at Boutique Venture Partners invests in companies that are developing novel approaches with solid intellectual property, founded by entrepreneurs with deep domain knowledge, and having significant growth potential while demonstrating positive societal impact. Other BVP investments include miRecule, Frontier Bio, Smartlens, Qmenta, NERv Technologies, and Docbot.

Dr. Rami El Assal commented, “While a hallmark of our investments has typically been a more informal advisor role, today I am pleased to accept the formal appointment to PrinterPrezz’s Board of Directors. As someone who was scientifically trained and published in the field of 3D printing, I look forward to lending my experience, professional network, and insights to help PrinterPrezz realize the technical disruption and positive societal impact we believe Shri and the team will deliver.”

Dr. Rami El Assal is a Scientist-Clinician trained at Harvard and Stanford Medical Schools. He was previously a Research Scientist (Academic Staff) at Stanford University School of Medicine, where he used 3D printing for various medical applications including tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

In addition, Dr. S. Thaddeus Connelly, General Partner and Co-Founder of Boutique Venture Partners, will be joining PrinterPrezz as a Board Observer. Dr. Connelly is a Scientist-Surgeon who has been using 3D printing for craniofacial-maxillofacial surgeries.

Shri Shetty, CEO of PrinterPrezz, commented, “The philosophies of Boutique Venture Partners and PrinterPrezz match very well, and we are thrilled to have Rami and Thad advising us. PrinterPrezz Medifacturing™ leverages the design flexibility of additive manufacturing and combines it with expertise drawn from clinicians, scientists, and technologists to create life-changing medical devices. We look forward to benefitting from their knowledge as we collaborate to further grow PrinterPrezz.”

About Boutique Venture Partners

Boutique Venture Partners focuses on early-stage investments in emerging healthcare and life sciences to create disruptive solutions at scale. We are a team of hardcore scientists and clinicians who partner with authentic entrepreneurs who bring together multi-disciplinary expertise, intellectual property, and a commitment to ground-breaking advances in health and wellness. https://www.boutiquevc.com/

About PrinterPrezz

PrinterPrezz’s mission is to bring more ideas for innovative medical devices to market faster, connecting medicine and manufacturing to become the first Medifacturing™ company in the world. By developing advanced medical devices using processes that combine expertise in 3D printing, orthopaedics, semiconductor and nanotechnologies, PrinterPrezz’s ultimate goal is to provide medical solutions that enable people to enjoy active lives longer. PrinterPrezz’s ecosystem aims to solve challenges for various parts of the medical innovation value chain by providing prototyping, development, and manufacturing services to create life-enhancing medical devices. Committed to ongoing compliance with ISO13485:2016 and all relevant regulatory requirements, PrinterPrezz provides customers with access to a variety of 3D printing machines, 3D manipulation software, and 3D scanners as well as advanced manufacturing processes, and surgeon education programs. Medical solutions created by PrinterPrezz are designed to enable more people to live happier and more gratifying lives. For additional information about the company, please visit www.printerprezz.com.

