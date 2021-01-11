Two Snowboarders Rescued from Cannon Mountain

CONTACT: CO Christopher McKee 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 January 11, 2021

Franconia, NH – At 5:40 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of two lost snowboarders on Cannon Mountain in Franconia. Tristan Malone, 28, of Windham, NH, and Colin Begin, 25, of Dorchester, MA, had gone to the top of Cannon Mountain for one more run when they said they encountered white-out conditions and lost the trail. After attempting to find a trail, they became wet and cold and overcome by darkness.

The snowboarders had no lights and were in thick woods and waist-deep snow. 911 coordinates had placed the two snowboarders on the backside of the ski area. Cannon Mountain staff and a Conservation Officer used a snow cat to get as close to cell phone GPS coordinates as possible. They then hiked in and located the two snowboarders at 10:20 p.m. The two were assisted out to a ski trail and transported by snow cat to the ski lodge, arriving at 10:45 p.m. The two were cold and wet but refused medical treatment.

