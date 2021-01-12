WhiteFox Supports FAA’s New Remote ID Rule
WhiteFox, pioneers in drone airspace security, have a Remote ID solution, WISDM, for FAA’s new ruling.SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhiteFox applauds the FAA in releasing a revised final rule on UAS remote identification (RID) that is practical, useful, and maintains a balance between security and privacy concerns. WhiteFox was founded on the principle that public acceptance of unmanned vehicles will be necessary to allow society to realize the full benefits of these systems. This rule brings public awareness and accountability to the drone world. Since its inception, WhiteFox has been involved in advocating for and designing a sensible and practical Remote ID solution by working with authorities at every stage, including those responsible for the ASTM standard and the revised final rule. The Company demonstrated the world's first Secure Remote ID capability, WISDM, in conjunction with the FAA at the United Nations ICAO Summit.
"Remote ID is not about punishing drone operators—Remote ID will unlock key drone missions involving beyond visual line of sight requirements, which are absolutely essential to moving the drone industry forward," said WhiteFox CEO Luke Fox, "Widespread Remote ID use will give authorities confidence that drones are flying where and when they should be."
While this rule does not accomplish everything some in the industry might have hoped, WhiteFox is committed to continuing the work with key stakeholders to integrate drones safely and securely into the U.S. National Airspace System, which will unlock billions of dollars of economic value and the life-saving potential of the skies above.
About WhiteFox: Headquartered in California, WhiteFox's mission is to keep the sky open for responsible pilots by creating solutions that advance drone technology for a better world. As a global leader in pioneering the safe integration of drones into society and offering worldwide drone airspace security solutions, WhiteFox is securing trusted autonomy through transparency and accountability in our skies. Find them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
