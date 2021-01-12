Significant Gold Mining Developments in Red Lake District – Great Bear Resources, PureGold, and Straightup Resources

RLX North and South Properties of Straightup Resources Inc.

The Red Lake District in Canada is the high-grade gold capital of the world, a safe tier-one mining jurisdiction

Straightup Resources Inc. (CSE:ST)

Consider establishing a long position in these three Red Lake District gold mining companies for exposure to precious metals in a safe (tier-one mining) jurisdiction and in a diversified manner” — Market Equities Research Group

Market Equities Research Group is responsible for the content of this release. Straightup Resources Inc. (CSE: ST), PureGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V: PGM) (LSE: PUR), Great Bear Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GBR) (OTCQX: GTBAF) are the subject of a Market Equities Research Group Market Bulletin

https://marketequitiesresearch.com/marketbulletin-significant-gold-related-developments-red-lake-district-Jan-2021.htm online.

1) Great Bear Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GBR) (OTCQX: GTBAF) - Growing Extreme Ounces.

Great Bear's Dixie & Sobel Properties are arguably the hottest exploration play in Canada right now. Great Bear Resources DOES NOT have a resource calculation yet, but what is shaping up for investors appears enormous; when a first-pass resource does come forth look for significant related intrinsic value share price appreciation to materialize. In mid-December-2020 Great Bear released a new 3D 'VERIFY' Model of the Dixie Project geology and gold mineralization. The 3D VERIFY model is based on about 400 drill holes, the user can peel off the geology in pre-set images and view gold distribution. The model allows the different zones to be zoomed in on at any angle. The model also has tabs that detail in-progress geological and mineralization modeling, including detailed known and projected mineralization. The projected mineralization is derived from structural information (e.g. oriented drill core). News releases regarding large ~400 m & ~500 m step-outs (at depth) in the LP, Hinge, and Limb Zones affirm the model is working; the model clearly presented the deep holes that were directionally drilled. In short, there is an immense amount of gold already found and even more high-grade gold to be discovered with high confidence. Analyst David Talbot of Eight Capital has attempted to quantify matters, he sees potential for 13 million gold ounces. (See the above referenced Market Bulletin for more details).

2) PureGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V: PGM) (LSE: PUR) - A New Major Gold Producer.

PureGold's Red Lake Mine is one of the world’s highest-grade gold mines anywhere on this planet (higher than 95% of gold mines). On December 29, 2020 PureGold poured its first gold dore bar following the introduction of ore to its new mill a couple weeks earlier (on budget and on schedule). The optimization process of equipment and ramp-up process is in full-swing and as the Company proves itself look for the share price to respond upward accordingly. When fully dialled-in the company expects to ultimately develop into one of the world’s most profitable gold mines; looking to ultimately deliver an operating margin over $1,350 an ounce -- generating more than $2.3 billion revenue in Phase One alone. The PureGold Mine has a 2.1-million-ounce Indicated Resource (7.2Mt at 8.9 g/t gold) and a 0.5-million-ounce Inferred Resource (1.9Mt at 7.7g/t gold). Mineral resources are inclusive of Probable Mineral Reserves of 1 million ounces of gold grading 9g/t (in 3.5 million tonnes).

3) Straightup Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) - Highly Prospective for Major Discovery.

Straightup Resources' RLX & Belanger Properties are proximal Great Bear Resources. Look for activity just off Straightup Resources property line in the near-term; Great Bear Resources has identified target zones on its new Sobel Property that is directly adjacent to Straightup Resources' RLX. After Great Bear discovered a world-class 11+ km long high-grade gold system on its Dixie property, Great Bear Resources geologists took their improved understanding of the area geology and decided to acquire a select few new claims that they believe to be most prospective for major discovery. Straightup Resources acquired its claims prior to Great Bear announcing it had selected this ground. When Great Bear Resources gets around to drilling targets on its Sobel property, then Straightup Resources is apt to experience considerable attention due to the fact its RLX Project is directly adjacent (nearly encircling). There is an excellent chance we will see action soon; we note that Great Bear stated in a recent press release regarding planned activities for 2021 that "additional drills may also be used at various times throughout the calendar year to drill other regional targets at the Dixie Project, and/or at Great Bear’s other Red Lake area properties."

The following URLs have been identified for additional insight on Straightup Resources Inc.:

Corporate website: https://www.straightupresources.com

Recent Mining Journal Review: https://miningmarketwatch.net/st.htm

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risk and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual events or results. Articles, excerpts, commentary and reviews herein are for information purposes and are not solicitations to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned.