RE: ROAD CLOSURE - RTE 4 MENDON
Be advised US Route 4 is now open.
US Route 4 in Mendon in the area of Birchwood Estates will have both lanes closed until further notice. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
