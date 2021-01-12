Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lehigh County: Lane Restrictions for UGI Work

​County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Lower Macungie Twp. Road name:  Hamilton Boulevard Between:  South Cedarbrook Road and Kessler Road Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Please use caution. Start date:  1/11/21 Est completion date:  1/22/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

