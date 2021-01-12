Lehigh County: Lane Restrictions for UGI Work

County: Lehigh
Municipality: Lower Macungie Twp.
Road name: Hamilton Boulevard
Between: South Cedarbrook Road and Kessler Road
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Please use caution.
Start date: 1/11/21
Est completion date: 1/22/21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
