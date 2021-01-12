Lehigh County: Lane Restrictions for UGI Work

​County: Lehigh Municipality: Lower Macungie Twp. Road name: Hamilton Boulevard Between: South Cedarbrook Road and Kessler Road Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Please use caution. Start date: 1/11/21 Est completion date: 1/22/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: