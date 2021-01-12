T2 Tech Group Expands Service Offerings with End-to-End Lab Consulting for COVID-19

Leading IT Consulting and Project Management Firm Leverages its Vast Healthcare Experience and Trusted Consulting Methodology to Launch New Offering, T2 Labs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T2 Tech Group, an industry-leading IT consulting, advisory, and project management services provider, has announced its new practice – T2 Labs – a clinical laboratory consulting service. T2 Labs can provide a full-service solution to modernize lab infrastructures looking to add COVID-19 testing capabilities – from complete workflow and financial viability assessments to test kits and staff augmentation.

“Widespread preventative testing is essential in preventing a further outbreak of COVID-19 and supporting a return to the new normal,” says James Rockenbach, Chief Strategy Officer, “and our services allow labs to reduce turnaround times for COVID-19 testing and enable rapid care of patients without significant impact on resources and workload. “

To meet the demand for all organizations attempting to function during the pandemic, T2 Labs can also offer an ample supply of assay, utilizing the FDA EUA approved GeneFinder™ COVID-19 Plus RealAmp kit by OSANG Healthcare. T2 Labs is an authorized distributor of the test kit, which detects all variants of COVID-19 at 100% specificity with automation across multiple platforms. The kit provides a fast diagnostic method for symptomatic and non-symptomatic patients, enabling quick intervention.

T2 Labs draws on decades of healthcare experience from its executive team, utilizing a trusted hybrid methodology that combines a refined waterfall strategy with an Agile-based execution method.

Leigh Sleeman, Partner of T2 Tech Group said, “The ability to build the necessary protocols and workflows is critical in the productivity and efficiency of a clinical lab. Our lean methodologies have been practiced for years to optimize how staff operate within the hospital and will help understand the effort required for a successful lab environment. “

T2 Labs services are being deployed across leading healthcare organizations across the United States to determine proper equipment, methodologies, and interfaces for setting up in-house testing.

About T2 Tech

T2 Tech Group is a leader in the practical application of technology for healthcare and a range of other industries. Since 2006, T2 Tech has consistently delivered quality consulting and management advisory services to business executives and IT leaders. The T2 Tech team balances business and IT needs, uses a proven agile methodology, oversees projects from assessment to post-implementation, and practices transparency in everything they do. For additional information, visit: t2techgroup.com or visit T2 Tech Group on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.