Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces Nomination as 2021 Best Place to Work
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) announced today that they have been nominated as a 2021 Best Place to Work. The nomination, which required YHSGR Associates to complete a lengthy survey, drew overwhelming support from Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty associates who shared that they felt a strong sense of support from management, among many other positive attributes about the workplace.
“At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we strive every day to be the best place to work, buy and sell real estate.” Said CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “It is not just something that we think about once a year when award opportunities like this come about. It is truly something we work at each and everyday to ensure that our associates and real estate agents are happy and successful. It is a key factor in our success because we do everything we can to make sure our associates and real estate agents thrive. We are honored to receive this nomination as well as to hear such amazing feedback from our team members!”
The 2021 Best Place to Work survey required that YHSGR Associates and real estate agents complete a detailed survey as well as write essays about why the organization should qualify as a best place to work. Nearly 30 Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty associates and real estate agents took the survey, giving the company an almost perfect 5 star rating in the 14 areas of evaluation, including questions about management delivering on its promises, company ethics, and workplace culture and friendliness. When asked to expand on their ratings with written feedback, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty associates and real estate agents provided overwhelmingly positive feedback. Their comments spoke to a company culture and workplace that cares about its people.
Why YHSGR Associates Feel Supported
Referencing the company’s continuous commitment to providing YHSGR associates and real estate agents with tools, systems, and resources to be able to close more deals, real estate broker-associate Nickie Chan wrote “YHSGR has a system in place already. All you have to do is to copy and duplicate and be successful. No other Brokers out there offer the same deal.”
The company is known for a policy of NO Cold Calls and NO Knocking on doors and instead invests in numerous lead generation systems and partnerships that are designed to bring warm and ready leads to them. In 2020, they announced several such investments and partnerships including:
• An exclusive lead generation partnership with #1 Online Leads Buyer Opcity
• Their Clients-For-Life VIP referral program
• A partnership with several corporate accounts, including Zillow Premier Agent Flex Program for warm lead generation
A Sense of Community and Culture of Service
Speaking on Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s company culture, real estate broker-associate Hugo Chincay Sr. noted that, “The culture of cooperation, service and customer service as servant leadership principal makes YHSGR a unique place to work for like no other place I've been involved.”
In fact, the company recently hosted their “Best of the Best” awards ceremony where numerous employees were awarded for work beyond achieving sales goals, including mentorship and community service. As part of their mission, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty continually promotes the notion of servant leadership, a philosophy in which the primary goal of the leader is to serve. CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma practices the philosophy daily and runs his organization by this principal to create an organization where people care about each other, each other’s success, and the success and satisfaction of their clients. Instead of practicing sales tactics seen in many other realty agencies, YHSGR is known to “put the customers first and generally care about their best interests.” Noted real estate expert Phillip Martinez.
Helping Associates Achieve “Dream” Goals
In response to the 2021 Best Place to Work survey, real estate professional Ron Bone commented that the organization has an “…atmosphere of helping you achieve your heart’s desire [that] is contagious and shows up in all associates and real estate agents.”
Bone’s comment is supported by the many success stories from the company’s recent “Best of the Best” event where employees described reaching dream goals. This included a widow struggling to support her kids and household who was able to fully pay off her mortgage and buy her dream car after joining YHSGR. It also included the story of a medical school dropout who started working with the brokerage as a part-time admin and was given the opportunity to become an agent when the company offered to pay for her license training. After only a few years, at 25 years old, she had done so well that she was able to buy a home for her mother.
“Stories like those we heard in our ‘Best of the Best’ event as well as the positive comments from our employees show that we are doing things right and making dreams come true. We are doing that for our clients as well. It’s why we have 1228 5-star Zillow ratings and counting and why we were able to achieve the incredible milestone of 1 billion dollars in deals closed last year.” Commented CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty “2021 The Best Place to Work, Buy and Sell Real Estate” Survey Excerpts:
“Team work – ‘A rising tide lifts all the ships’. We all learn and share wire each other and that makes us all grow.” –Zdenek Tronicek, Orange County Real Estate Professional
“Everyone supports one other, wants the best for each other and goes out of their way to help each other and be there for one another.” –Trisha Cowan, Pasadena Real Estate Expert
“There is constant push to better ourselves and thereby better our service to the consumer.” – Alex Chan, San Gabriel Valley Real Estate Broker-Associate
“This is a true team. There is vision, mission, goal-setting, implementation and constant betterment. Everyone supports each other and practices our core value each and everyday. We are encouraged to provide Second Mile Service and fulfill our client's vision first and foremost- clients first, team second, Individuals last. The team thrives in this culture of encouragement and betterment through learning and development of the individual as well as the team. We are Team Strong. I have interviewed many top brokerages. The integrity, appropriate focus on the business, urgency in developing and executing strategies to be ahead of the market, focus on betterment of the individual and the team, high productivity, and team culture are UNMATCHED. Our team is recognized by outside agents of our integrity, high quality of work product, consistency, good faith, professionalism and trustworthiness. There is no better place to work and no other brokerage I would trust and hang my license than with Rudy Kusuma at YHSGR. Rudy and Venny lead by example. Thank you! I have come home!” – Sophie Tong, Real Estate Advisor
“You actually feel you are part of the team. You aren't just a name or number - you matter to the success of others and the company. With that being said, they are sure to reward you for your success.” – Gregg Millett, San Gabriel Valley Real Estate Agent
“The support, training and comradery of the company is the top reasons I think Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is the best place to work!” – Bob Cowan, Orange County Real Estate Professional
“Since I started here, everyone has had my best interest at heart, my success is as important to them as it to me. That is both rare and inspiring. I know I will be successful working with "Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty". I am very grateful for the opportunity. Rudy Kusuma and his team are top notch!” – Valerie, Real Estate Agent
“Our Core Values in which we believe in and practice the way we do business is why Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is the Best Place to Work!
Our core values are to;
1) "Second Mile Service", simply put is to go beyond all expectations,
2) "Empower and Inspire Others," this does not just apply to those we work with but is extended to our clients as well. We try to equip everyone with what they need to be the hero for themselves and their families. And we try to inspire them to achieve whatever goal or dream they have,
3) "Results Driven," we focus more on delivering 5-star service to everyone and by doing so, we will help achieve the desired results,
4) "Value Relationships by Expressing Gratitude," every day we are thankful for our clients, our partners and our co-workers. There are unique ways in which we express our gratitude and it is always personally tailored to fit the friend,
5) "Embrace Continual Improvement,"
every week we have numerous meetings to continue to improve our standard in business, in client care, and in ourselves.
This is to ensure we are providing the most well informed and knowledgeable service to all.” – Kristi Ramirez-Knowles, Torrance South Bay Real Estate Professional
About the Company:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is 2021 The Best Place to Work, Buy and Sell Real Estate.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma:
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Contact Information:
Rudy Lira Kusuma California Real Estate Broker 01820322
Company: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-789-0159
Location: Agents throughout Southern California
Website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
