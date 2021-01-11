Overpass Project To Start In Winkler County

KERMIT – A project to build an overpass on Highway 302 to go over Highway 115 and the railroad just west of Kermit is scheduled to begin Jan. 19, 2021. The project will include a little more than a mile of service roads to provide access to properties and to allow traffic to access Highway 115.

“This intersection is a critical location for energy development,” said Odessa District Engineer John Speed, P.E.. “Traffic counts in the area have more than doubled since 2015, and the current four-way stop condition is no longer viable. The project will dramatically reduce the risk of vehicle crashes. It will also decrease the current delays experienced while moving personnel, equipment and sand proppants between the Delaware Basin and centers of mining and other resources to the east.”

The $54.47 million project is partially funded by a $25 million federal grant allocated through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant program managed by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The remainder of the cost is being funded through energy sector funding set aside by the Texas Transportation Commission that oversees TxDOT. The Permian Road Safety Coalition also donated $40,000 to the project.

“Local governments, citizens, businesses and organizations such as MOTRAN, the Permian Strategic Partnership and the Permian Road Safety Coalition played a significant role during the BUILD grant application process,” Speed said. “Their statements of support and provision of key data were instrumental in demonstrating the need for the project and in ultimately receiving the grant.”

The project is scheduled to take about two years to complete. Several major changes in traffic flow will occur at different phases of the project. Motorists can check out current conditions at www.drivetexas.org. Updates will also be released as news releases and on the Odessa District Twitter page.

Restrictions on oversized loads and a reduction in speed limit will be used to improve safety in the project area. Motorists should pay close attention to signage in the area. Changes could affect both Highway 302 and Highway 115.

Increased law enforcement is likely to be in place at times for the project.

Delays are expected throughout the project. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes if possible. Motorists are also reminded that state law requires them to obey any flaggers or warning signs encountered in the work zone.

Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. of Fort Worth won the project with a low bid of $54.47 million.