Advanced Purchasing Dynamics & Corporate Resources Management to Deliver Cost Management Certification to Latin America

Advanced Purchasing Dynamics Partners with Corporate Resources Management to Deliver Cost Management Certification Training Throughout Latin America

PLYMOUTH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cost Management Certification is a Step-by-Step Approach to Increase Cost Knowledge for Purchasing, Sales, Engineering, Finance, and other Cost Focused Stakeholders in the Organization

Advanced Purchasing Dynamics (APD), the leader in cost management and purchasing development, recently partnered with Corporate Resources Management (headquartered in Mexico City) to deliver Cost Management Certification training throughout Latin America. Under the agreement, Corporate Resources Management will offer Cost Management Certification program to manufacturing companies throughout Latin America with Spanish language support.

The Cost Management Certification program:

• Combines 4 monthly live web-based training sessions with online learning and certification testing

• Is designed to provide attendees with the knowledge, skills and take-away tools required to understand and achieve should-be direct material costs

• Was originally designed to increase costing skills in purchasing, but our customers find great value in sending sales, finance, engineering, and other team members of companies with a cost focus

• For more information on Cost Management Certification, please visit: http://www.apurchasingd.com/events/

“Manufacturing companies focus on cost and they need professionals who understand proper cost management techniques to lead the way,” commented Mike Betz, CEO and Managing Partner of Advanced Purchasing Dynamics. “We are pleased to partner with Corporate Resources Management to deliver Cost Management Certification with Spanish language support for manufacturing companies throughout Latin America.”

Corporate Resources Management focuses on training that makes manufacturers more competitive in Mexico, Perú, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, Colombia, Guatemala and Honduras. “Training in local language is critically important to the success of the program and we are pleased to bring cost management educational opportunities to Latin America based manufacturing companies,” said Jesús Campos Cortés, CEO and Managing Partner of Corporate Resources Management. Corporate Resources Management is committed to promoting the professionalization of Purchasing through knowledge certification and dissemination of relevant information.



About Advanced Purchasing Dynamics

Founded in 2004 by Jeoff Burris to feed his passion for understanding costs and working collaboratively with suppliers, APD has a 16-year history of helping clients ﬁnd answers to the four fundamental cost questions:

• What does it cost?

• What should it cost?

• What is the plan to close the gap?

• What is the plan to reduce the should-be cost?

APD is plotting the course for Purchasing 4.0 where vast sums of cost and pricing data are leveraged with AI and machine learning to provide predictive cost and pricing analytics.

For more information on Advanced Purchasing Dynamics, please visit: www.apurchasingd.com

About Corporate Resources Management

Corporate Resources Management, headquartered in Mexico City is a business process, consulting and educational solution firm that evolves organizational competitiveness.

Created by a collection of industry experts in business strategy, development and implementation, Corporate Resources Management focuses on educational programs and development of human resource capital with international level experience and recognition.

Corporate Resources Management’s mission is to be a business strategic partner for organizations and a competitive evolution factor in a global environment through consulting and training.

For more information about Corporate Resources Management, please visit: www.crmmexico.com