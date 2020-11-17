Advanced Purchasing Dynamics Partners with SPCEA to promote Cost Management Certification Throughout the Supply Chain

UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APD’s Cost Management Certification is a Step-by-Step Approach to Increase Cost Knowledge for Purchasing, Sales, Engineering, Finance, and other Cost Focused Stakeholders in the Organization.

Advanced Purchasing Dynamics, the leader in cost management and purchasing development, recently partnered with The Society of Product Cost Engineering & Analytics (SPCEA) to promote Cost Management in the supply chain. Under the agreement, APD will offer a Cost Management Certification program at discounted rates to SPCEA members, and SPCEA will offer a free annual membership to participants who sign up for the program through their website: www.spcea.org/certifications.

The Cost Management Certification program:

· Combines 4 monthly live web-based training sessions with online learning

· Is designed to provide attendees with the knowledge, skills, and take-away tools required to understand and achieve should-be direct material costs

· Was originally designed to increase costing skills in purchasing, but our customers find great value in sending sales, finance, engineering, and other team members of companies with a cost focus

· For more information on Cost Management Certification, please visit: http://www.apurchasingd.com/events/

“By combining APD’s Cost Management Certification and SPCEA’s efforts to increase cost knowledge within manufacturing, this partnership will impact manufacturers interested in better organizational cost control and highly cost optimized products,” commented Mike Betz, CEO and Managing Partner of Advanced Purchasing Dynamics.

The Society of Product Cost Engineering & Analytics is the only non-profit organization that specifically focuses on the needs of cost engineering professionals within the manufacturing

industry. “We are pleased to partner with Advanced Purchasing Dynamics to bring cost management educational opportunities to our members,” said Chris Domanski, SPCEA President. SPCEA is passionate about providing training, certification, information sharing, job boards, and networking opportunities for cost engineering professionals.

About Advanced Purchasing Dynamics

Founded in 2004 by Jeoff Burris to feed his passion for understanding costs and working collaboratively with suppliers, APD has a 16-year history of helping clients ﬁnd answers to the four fundamental cost questions:

· What does it cost?

· What should it cost?

· What is the plan to close the gap?

· What is the plan to reduce the should-be cost?

Jeoff has been joined by Managing Partners Michael Betz and Wolfgang Greil who bring a wealth of costing, AI, and machine learning experience to the APD team.

Together, Jeoff, Mike, and Wolfgang are plotting the course for Purchasing 4.0 where vast sums of cost and pricing data are leveraged with AI and machine learning to provide predictive cost and pricing analytics. For more information on Advanced Purchasing Dynamics, please visit: www.apurchasingd.com

About The Society of Product Cost Engineering & Analytics

The Society of Product Cost Engineering and Analytics (SPCEA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting awareness and knowledge of cost engineering and analytics in the manufacturing of products, thereby enabling improved industry profitability and increased employment that results in the betterment of society. Established in March 2020, SPCEA’s vision is to be the prominent global hub of cost engineering and analytics knowledge sharing by establishing foundational standards, providing education and certification, and driving thought leadership within manufacturing industries.

For more information about The Society of Product Cost Engineering & Analytics, please visit: www.spcea.org.