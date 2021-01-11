GUARANTEED RETURNS (GRx) ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH TEAMCARES
Pharmaceutical Returns Provider Continues to Redefine Reverse Distribution IndustryHOLBROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guaranteed Returns (GRx) entered into a partnership with TeamCares, Inc as the sole source provider for pharmaceutical returns.
TeamCares is a specialty pharmacy management service that has experience in owning and operating pharmacies for over a decade. Their expertise lies in pharmacy management, pharmacy licensing/credentialing (commercial payer contracts, Medicaid, Medicare) and assisting pharmacies in a physician’s office, hospital, or clinical setting. Partnering with TeamCares is a natural fit for both companies.
Adding GRx as their returns service provider expands the TeamCares suite of management solutions offered.
TeamCares’ patient-centric philosophy, coordinates the efforts of providers, payers and manufacturers to keep treatment comfortable, efficient and successful. Their mission is to help pharmacies become more operationally efficient, ensuring that their bottom line is healthier to gain financial stability in a more competitive world. The world class onsite service offered by GRx and the detailed and dynamic data analytics provided, is the basis for their decision to partner exclusively with GRx.
Providing clients with advanced data to make smarter purchasing decisions aligns with TeamCares’ mission to help pharmacies become operationally efficient making GRx the perfect addition to their portfolio.
“It is very important to provide advanced metrics to assist pharmacies in making highly impactful business critical decisions utilizing their data. We are thrilled to be able to provide TeamCares and their clients with such a partnership,” said Sam Farha, Regional Sales Manager.
GRx continually develops innovative programs and partnerships to optimize return value for their customers while providing the data, visibility and accountability to ensure they are the most transparent company in the industry. GRx is excited to work with partners like TeamCares who share their vision of redefining the pharmaceutical industry.
Three decades in the reverse distribution industry make GRx the go-to source for pharmaceutical returns. GRx ensures pharmacies make smarter business decisions about expired and under-performing inventory using decision-critical data. GRx manages the processing and financial transactions of expired pharmaceuticals, recalls and indated products with accuracy and transparency. Onsite and mail-in service is available.
