Paul Nick, President and CEO, Guaranteed Returns (GRx) Honored by LIBN
Paul Nick, President and CEO of Guaranteed Returns (GRx) is honored by Long Island Business News as the recipient of Long Island's 2020 Executive Circle Award.HOLBROOK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Nick, President and CEO of Guaranteed Returns (GRx) was selected as a recipient of Long Island’s 2020 Executive Circle Award. The Executive Circle Awards celebrates c-suites, directors and other senior level executives who consistently demonstrate remarkable leadership skills, integrity, values, vision, commitment to excellence, company performance, community service and diversity.
Paul joined GRx as the company controller, but in 2014 he was tapped to become the new president and CEO. Realizing the challenge ahead, Paul identified four priorities to rebuild the company:
• Maintain as much of the talent pool and the current workforce
• Build momentum with independent retail and specialty pharmacies
• Implement and communicate new corporate policies for complete transparency with customers, partners and employees
• Demonstrate the highest level of security for our customers’ products, in-house systems and the facility.
Paul Nick’s promotion to the position of CEO at Guaranteed Returns (GRx) is one of which legends are made. He stepped in and took the reins of a company that faced complex challenges. Paul was able to reset the company’s direction and with his personable but no-nonsense approach, set in motion new policies and programs to make GRx the most transparent company in the reverse distribution industry.
Through his commitment to the company and his ability to empower employees, Paul has truly earned this recognition. “Congratulations Paul. Your leadership is proof that placing the health, happiness and well-being of your employees first is the best business practice" said Toni Ann Meadows, GRx Senior Vice President, Customer Service. Paul has always believed being completely open and honest would clearly show our loyalty and commitment, to our customers, partners and staff.
More about Guaranteed Returns (GRx)
Three decades in the reverse distribution industry make GRx the go-to source for pharmaceutical returns. GRx ensures pharmacies make smarter business decisions about expired and under-performing inventory using decision-critical data. GRx manages the processing and financial transactions of expired pharmaceuticals, recalls and indated products with accuracy and transparency. Onsite and mail-in service is available.
