IASA Condemns Threat to Democracy
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Statement from IASA CEO Kerry Crockett, MBA, CAE, CMP, DES
The events of January 6th have rocked our nation and threatened the very democracy for which our country was built on. The peaceful transition of power is a hallmark of our democracy and one that other nations look to as a sign of leadership and strength. While we support the right for peaceful protest, we condemn these actions in the strongest terms possible. The Insurance Industry at its core is designed to protect the lives and property of our citizens. The violent actions we witnessed are in complete contrast to that. While we may disagree on the politics of the situation, we must find ways to unite as a nation and move forward.
Parshy Phillips
The events of January 6th have rocked our nation and threatened the very democracy for which our country was built on. The peaceful transition of power is a hallmark of our democracy and one that other nations look to as a sign of leadership and strength. While we support the right for peaceful protest, we condemn these actions in the strongest terms possible. The Insurance Industry at its core is designed to protect the lives and property of our citizens. The violent actions we witnessed are in complete contrast to that. While we may disagree on the politics of the situation, we must find ways to unite as a nation and move forward.
Parshy Phillips
IASA
+1 984-244-7045
email us here