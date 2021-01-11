IASA Condemns Threat to Democracy

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Statement from IASA CEO Kerry Crockett, MBA, CAE, CMP, DES

The events of January 6th have rocked our nation and threatened the very democracy for which our country was built on. The peaceful transition of power is a hallmark of our democracy and one that other nations look to as a sign of leadership and strength. While we support the right for peaceful protest, we condemn these actions in the strongest terms possible. The Insurance Industry at its core is designed to protect the lives and property of our citizens. The violent actions we witnessed are in complete contrast to that. While we may disagree on the politics of the situation, we must find ways to unite as a nation and move forward.

Parshy Phillips
IASA
+1 984-244-7045
email us here

You just read:

IASA Condemns Threat to Democracy

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Parshy Phillips
IASA
+1 984-244-7045
Company/Organization
IASA
3511 Shannon Rd, Suite 160
Durham, North Carolina, 27707
United States
+1 984-244-7045
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

IASA is a non-profit, education association that promotes and encourages the knowledge of insurance professionals, and industry partners by facilitating the exchange of ideas and information. IASA is one of the insurance industry's largest, and most well-represented trade associations. IASA’s membership consists of thousands of individual members and nationally recognized insurance companies of all types (Property & Casualty, Life, Health, Fraternal, HMO and others), as well as industry partners serving the insurance industry, regulators, and other organizations more broadly representative of the financial services industry, including banks and investment brokerage firms. In addition to its annual conference, IASA supports 24 regional chapters, a wide variety of online learning opportunities and publishes two textbooks, Life & Health Insurance Accounting and Property & Casualty Insurance Accounting. To find out more about IASA, visit our website at www.iasa.org.

https://www.iasa.org/

More From This Author
IASA Condemns Threat to Democracy
IASA Launches 2021 with IASA Xchange lite & OnPOINT Conference for Insurance Professionals.
View All Stories From This Author