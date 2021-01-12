RIZE Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award for its Safe, Sustainable 3D Printers and Materials
As the number one provider of UL GREENGUARD products for 3D printing, RIZE allows any company to implement Safe Anywhere ManufacturingCONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RIZE, an Additive Manufacturing 2.0 company bringing industrial 3D printing to all users and a World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 Technology Pioneer, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. RIZE's family UL GREENGUARD certified safe 3D printers and materials were recognized as a top manufacturing industry achievement.
In the past year RIZE has obtained five UL GREENGUARD certifications for its products and materials, making RIZE the number-one provider of GREENGUARD certified products in the 3D printing industry. RIZE’s family of GREENGUARD certified products also includes solutions manufactured by others who are part of the RIZIUM Alliance, where 3D printing firms work with RIZE to implement safer, sustainable, recyclable 3D printing on their traditional platforms, while still delivering highly durable, market leading solutions.
Manufacturing industry recognition of 3D printing’s safety risk is growing, propelled in part by pandemic-driven agile supply chains that often place 3D printers at the point of use in schools, hospitals, offices, and factories. A pioneering study by Chemical Insights, a Research Institute of Underwriters Laboratories, and Georgia Institute of Technology detailed how volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and ultrafine particles (UFPs) emissions from desktop 3D printers are compromising health and indoor air quality for millions of students, patients, and employees. UL GREENGUARD certification attests that approved devices meet the rigorous ANSI/CAN/UL 2904, “Standard Method for Testing and Assessing Particle and Chemical Emissions for 3D Printers,” demonstrating that 3D printers can be used without negatively impacting indoor air quality.
“More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring RIZE as one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”
“We’re delighted to win the BIG Innovation Award for our commitment to transforming the 3D printing industry with a greater focus on safety. Sustainability and functional color,” said Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE. “Backed by the right materials and techniques, it’s entirely possible to deliver highly durable precision parts without compromising health and indoor air quality for millions of students, patients, and employees who work near 3D printers in schools, hospitals, offices, and factories. In 2021 we’ll be sharing expanded initiatives at leveraging additive manufacturing for the greater good.”
Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
About RIZE
RIZE Inc. is an Additive Manufacturing 2.0 company based in Concord MA focused on enabling sustainable and inclusive innovation with safe anywhere, affordable, and full color 3D printing. RIZE is the only 3D printing firm named to the World Economic Forum 2020 Technology Pioneers list and is known for its commitment to sustainable practices in 3D printing. It is also the first 3D printing company in the world to receive the UL GREENGUARD certification for health and safety for its printers, materials and inks.
RIZE’s unique patented 3D printing technology enables production of full color, functional parts in homes/offices/factories/point-of-care settings using safe, non-toxic materials that are engineered for strength and durability. Applications include full color functional prototypes, medical models, customized tools and fixtures and urban lifestyle items.
RIZE designs, manufactures, and distributes complete additive manufacturing systems which include hardware, software and composite polymer materials and functional inks. RIZE serves three customer segments – academia, life sciences and industrial manufacturing – with marquee customers including NASA, Festo, Rutgers University, Virginia Tech, American Axles, Zimmer Biomet, and Merck. www.rize3d.com.
