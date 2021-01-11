DLI Announces Become an Alum Partnership with Helena College

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that the Become an Alum (BAA) program has expanded to partner with Helena College.

BAA program staff work with former students who left school before attaining a degree or credential and help them return to college. The program offers former students personalized guidance, support and resources. The program connects individuals interested in pursuing education and training opportunities with employers who seek to fill in-demand jobs. Depending on the need and available resources, assistance may be available for individuals with the cost of books, supplies, tools, and other fees associated with finishing a degree.

In partnership with Helena College, Job Service Helena staff have begun engaging in outreach and re-enrollment activities to link with potential students. Over 1,150 former students have been contacted and provided with information on how the program can help them finish their degree. The first enrollees are expected to start classes at the start of the upcoming spring semester on January 25. The spring semester application deadline is Friday, January 15.

“From financial help to re-enrollment assistance, we have a variety of ways to support students who wish to return and complete a certificate or degree at Helena College,” said Job Service Helena Manager Carol Rule. “Whatever obstacle got in the way of finishing a degree the first time around, we’re here to help overcome it.”

Helena College offers various online classes and flexible scheduling to assist non-traditional students and working professionals as they finish their degrees. It is common for students to have a job, family, or other responsibilities as they attend college part-time and complete a degree at their own pace.

"Supporting the Greater Helena Community is a core tenant of our mission," said Dr. Sandra Bauman, Dean/CEO of Helena College. "We are thrilled to partner with the Montana Department of Labor & industry and Helena Job Service to provide our community members who got off track a way to further their education and career goals."

Students interested in the Become an Alum program are encouraged to contact Job Service Helena at (406) 447-3200 or HelenaJSC@mt.gov. Job Service workforce consultants encourage former students to contact them soon as it takes time to reapply, finish financial aid documents and the reenrollment steps needed to start during the upcoming spring semester.