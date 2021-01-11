2021-01-11 11:01:01.597 $50,000 Gold Mine Uncovered in Centralia

2021-01-11 11:01:01.597

Hallsville resident Harold Kidwell recently unearthed the first top prize on one of the Missouri Lottery’s newest Scratchers tickets, “Gold Mine.” He purchased his winning ticket at Prenger Foods, 275 E. Singleton St., in Centralia.

As to how Kidwell feels about his win, he said, “It was unbelievable. It is life changing. I called my wife and she thought I was joking.”

“Gold Mine” is a $3 Scratchers game, with over $12 million in unclaimed prizes, including six more $50,000 top prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.