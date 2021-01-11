Northwest Ohio Area Students Now Have Another Career Option

High school students throughout Fulton County are about to benefit from Future of Fulton County...

DELTA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High school students throughout Fulton County are about to benefit from Future of Fulton County, an aggressive new program designed to provide fast-track employment opportunities for young adults. The program is a partnership with Fulton County employers, Delta High School, Northwest State Community College, Northwest Ohio Educational Services Center, and OhioMeansJobs|Fulton County.

Each student selected to participate will advance through an accelerated 4-month, 4-module program that will provide valuable experience and teach the skills necessary to become an employee of North Star BlueScope Steel.

“We’ve doubled down on our commitment to the community,” said NSBS President Doug Lange. “North Star BlueScope is partnering with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, Ohio Means Jobs-Fulton County, and Northwest State Community College to make this option possible for area students preparing for their careers.”

North Star will launch Fast Track, their pilot program, in January 2021. Successful participants could join the North Star BlueScope team as soon as May 2021, following their graduation from high school.

To officially launch this program, North Star BlueScope Steel President, Doug Lange, will host a press conference at the Delta, OH facility on Wednesday, January 13th, starting at 10:00 AM. Details and tours will be provided to the media.

About North Star BlueScope

We’ve been leading the industry since 1997, with a steadfast commitment to the products we make and the customers we serve. We drive businesses forward by manufacturing high-quality products for major industries. We provide the highest level of service to our customers, as evident inconsistent ranking as #1 in overall customer satisfaction, according to the Jacobson steel industry survey. Our impact is manifested on a global scale. North Star BlueScope is owned by BlueScope, a leading international supplier of steel products and building solutions found in the global building and construction industry based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center

Educational Service Centers (ESCs) have been making a difference in Ohio’s schools for the past 95 years. ESCs were established in 1914 through an act of the Ohio General Assembly. The law created 88 “County School Districts” and charged them with the task of “elevating the state’s system of education to a proper standard.” This effort entailed county office staff members drafting courses of study for school systems, providing in-service training for teachers, and assuring quality classroom instruction through supervision and evaluation.

The Northwest Ohio ESC employs approximately 350 regular staff members and additional staff in after-school or grant-related programming. The staff serves over 25,000 students in 23 school districts across northwest Ohio, including Archbold, Ayersville, Bryan, Central, Defiance City, Edgerton, Edon Northwest, Evergreen, Fayette, Hicksville, Holgate, Liberty Center, Millcreek-West Unity, Montpelier, Napoleon, North Central, Northeastern, Patrick Henry, Pettisville, Pike-Delta-York, Stryker, Swanton, and Wauseon. We partner with the Four County Career Center and Penta Career Center as well.

About OhioMeansJobs|Fulton County

In a customer-focused environment, we offer services to both job seekers and businesses alike. Whether you are a business seeking qualified employees or training options for your employees; or are an entry-level job seeker, an experienced job seeker, a dislocated employee, or even a retiree looking for part-time employment... We can help! A resource room with printed materials, internet access, copy machine, fax machine, telephones, and local job postings is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. knowledgeable staff is available to assist you with your needs. We also offer a computer lab for assessment, skills training, and job search. You will also find a spacious and comfortable classroom for adult basic education. We are located at 604 S. Shoop Ave, Suite 110, Wauseon, OH 43567.



