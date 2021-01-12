MINNESOTA CHILD CARE CENTER FIRST TO UTILIZE GRANT FUNDING TO IMPLEMENT ISO-Aire™ INTEGRATED CLEAN AIR SOLUTIONS

Classrooms at Tiny Tots and Little Tykes in West. St. Paul, MN are equipped with ISO-Aire portable commercial air filtration units to help capture and destroy 99.99% of harmful aerosol pathogens and indoor pollutants.

Tiny Tots and Little Tikes secured state and federal grants to help fund indoor air quality updates throughout their center. ISO-Aire installed a fully integrated medical-grade solution that purifies the air continuously in both the classrooms and office space.