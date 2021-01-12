MINNESOTA CHILD CARE CENTER FIRST TO UTILIZE GRANT FUNDING TO IMPLEMENT ISO-Aire™ INTEGRATED CLEAN AIR SOLUTIONS
Classrooms at Tiny Tots and Little Tykes in West. St. Paul, MN are equipped with ISO-Aire portable commercial air filtration units to help capture and destroy 99.99% of harmful aerosol pathogens and indoor pollutants.
Tiny Tots and Little Tikes secured state and federal grants to help fund indoor air quality updates throughout their center. ISO-Aire installed a fully integrated medical-grade solution that purifies the air continuously in both the classrooms and office space.
Tiny Tots and Little Tykes Invests in Commercial Indoor Air Quality Upgrades with Portable Purification Units and Integrated Solutions
“The pandemic has been very difficult, and we’ve worked to maintain the safety of our staff as well as our children and families following all the guidelines that have been set forth,” explained ManaRae Schaan, Executive Director, TTLT. “Through a Minnesota Peacetime Grant that we applied for, we were looking for resources to improve our indoor air quality at the center. We came across ISO-Aire as a company helping schools update their air filtration system. My daughter is an R.N. and she is absolutely amazed we have this quality of air here in our Tiny Tots program.”
According to Schaan and Kathy Darrow, Assistant Director, the school community has experienced many health improvements since installing ISO-Aire systems. For example, Darrow noted during fall and winter months TTLT typically sees a spike in transmittable diseases such as strep throat, colds and flu, pink eye, and RSV.
“This year one silver lining has been we’re reporting lower numbers linked to those traditional germs and seasonal bugs,” Darrow explained. “In part, it’s the purified air paired with other preventative precautions in place, such as mask wearing and limited exposure. We’ve also heard positive feedback regarding air quality from staff members who suffer from asthma and allergies; they’re experiencing fewer respiratory symptoms and using their inhalers less frequently. Overall, the air throughout our schools is noticeably improved and fresher than before.”
TTLT sought available grant funding through the CARES Act at the Federal level and the State of Minnesota Peacetime Emergency Child Care Grants, created to help support centers during the COVID-19 public health crisis. “The process was pretty straightforward,” Darrow noted. “We didn’t receive funding the first two times we applied, but we kept submitting our application as we knew the dollars were there. Fortunately, the third time we were approved. We couldn’t have afforded this type of upgrade without the grants, so we are grateful to have the ability to make these positive changes for our school community. The return on investment is immeasurable.”
ISO-Aire worked with TTLT to create a comprehensive plan to maximize the impact throughout the school by utilizing ISO-Aire products that are engineered with proven medical-grade technology. Each of TTLT’s classrooms now house a portable ISO-Aire RSF500 featuring powerful components including HEPA filtration and ozone-free bipolar ionization. These layers of protection are effective in capturing and destroying 99.99% of indoor air contaminants including harmful aerosol pathogens. The team also installed an ISO-Aire RSR1000 model connected to the school’s existing HVAC system to ensure the whole center is being filled with purified air.
“By installing this dual filtration system, Tiny Tots is safeguarding their community and providing the purest air possible into their classrooms and office space,” explained Chuck Albers, developer of ISO-Aire and owner of parent company Ducts & Cleats in St. Paul. “The medical-grade components we’ve hand-selected for our ISO-Aire commercial units are similar to those used in healthcare settings and offer the greatest protection for the health and wellbeing of our youngest generation, and those who care for them daily.”
ISO-Aire units are built to last and deliver purified air inside commercial and residential spaces of all shapes and sizes – from credit unions and churches to schools and fitness centers to homes and dorm rooms. ISO-Aire was developed in early 2020 for hospital isolation rooms. Albers and his team realized the portable, easy-to-install models could be key to helping businesses and schools operate safely during the pandemic. The product is available in a variety of sizes and CFM capacities ranging from 2000, 1000, 750 and 500 CFM. The ISO-Aire team of HVAC and air quality experts work closely with customers to assess their needs and their workspace to ensure the most effective solution will protect occupants.
The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) have established a list of ventilation-related mitigation strategies during the pandemic. These considerations are meant to specifically help reduce indoor spread of COVID-19 airborne transmission and lower risk of exposure. One recommendation includes utilizing portable, high-efficiency HEPA air purifiers like ISO-Aire as an in-space filtration solution to help enhance air cleaning and capture and destroy indoor contaminants. ISO-Aire delivers proven mitigation strategies that exceed the minimum requirements for indoor air quality established by ASHRE and the CDC.
About Tiny Tots & Little Tykes
The Tiny Tots & Little Tykes mission is to provide a loving, wholesome, safe learning environment that nurtures each child in his/her social, emotional, and intellectual growth and development, and one that encourages each child to develop a good and accurate self-concept. Learn more at www.TTLT.org.
About ISO-Aire
The inner workings of the patent-pending ISO-Aire include reliable and proven filtration components that help to eliminate 99.99% of potentially harmful airborne contaminants. ISO-Aire continues to expand its presence in a variety of applications across the U.S. where clean, filtered indoor air is essential, such as senior living centers, hospitals, child-care centers, places of worship, restaurants, fitness studios, hair salons – and homes, apartments, and dorm rooms. Learn more at www.ISO-Aire.com.
