The Journey of a Thousand Miles Begins with 100 Steps: IntelliBoard Announces Partnership in China

Blackboard Channel Partner of China Beijing Bibo Yunshang Technology has recently signed an agreement to offer IntelliBoard Reporting and Analytics in China

The year 2021 will be filled with amazing growth for IntelliBoard and products for IntelliBoard clients. We innovate daily, responding to the global needs of learning and educational institutions.” — Anatoliy Kochnev, co-founder & CEO

MONROE, CT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackboard Channel Partner of China Beijing Bibo Yunshang Technology, a widely recognized name within China as a provider of Blackboard Learn hosting, has recently partnered with IntelliBoard to provide reporting and analytics to mainland China. Coupled with the IntelliBoard access within mainland China, Beijing Bibo Yunshang Technology will provide expanded reporting and analytics to schools and universities utilizing Blackboard Learn.

Having an understanding of local language and culture is important to effectively approaching how that group might view reporting and analytics. Many have specific needs and apply the information in different ways. Through the recent expansion in China and subsequent partnership with Beijing Bibo Yunshang Technology, IntelliBoard has begun an extensive effort to provide reporting and analytics, recognizing the needs of learning providers in every corner of the globe.

The addition of the Chinese market comes on the heels of IntelliBoardNext, the most recent iteration of the IntelliBoard platform that has blown dashboards, reporting and analytics to new heights. IntelliBoardNext provides reporting and analytics institution-wide, benefiting every member of the organization from the President to the Student. Each has his/her own ability to focus data to maximize decision-making and performance choices.

GREATER FLEXIBILITY AND CUSTOMIZATION

IntelliBoard users have the ability to customize views based upon admin-defined organizational roles within their respective institutions, e.g., "manager," "supervisor," "division chair"; options are limitless.

AI ASSISTED SEARCH

LISA, Learning Intelligence Search Automation, tool allows users to type queries using natural language. LISA returns instant results, and goes further by identifying existing reports that may help to inform the user's search for data.

CONDITIONAL EVENT NOTIFICATIONS

CEND, Conditional Event Notifications Dashboard, creates customized notifications based upon conditional events, such as "learner spent less than [x] time in courses," "learner site inactivity," or "learner grade below class average."

Anatoliy Kochnev, co-founder and CEO of IntelliBoard stated, "The year 2021 will be filled with amazing growth for IntelliBoard and products for IntelliBoard clients. We are innovating daily, responding to the global needs of those within learning and educational institutions."

About IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services to education communities and institutions who use Blackboard Learn, Brightspace | D2L, Canvas, and Moodle™-based LMSs. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected within the LMS and and various student information systems and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. IntelliBoard has more than 60 global partners. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to LMS data to inform your educational business decisions.

About Beijing Bibo Yunshang Technology Co, Ltd

Beijing Bibo Yunshang Technology Co, Ltd is founded by Blackboard China's core staff. As the National Partner of Blackboard in China, we are introducing and developing advanced educational technology and products into China. We provide the professional products and solutions for Chinese educational institutions, promote the deep integration of education and science and technology, and improve the quality of teaching and learning.