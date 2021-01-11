Best-selling Air-sanitizing Desktop Lamp to Protect You in Office Against Airborne Viruses
The best-selling Aleddra Desktop Lamp uses a filter that is coated with a high-density photocatalyst material, and achieves 99.5% H1N1 Influenza A virus.
This is the most effective and affordable air-sanitizing lamp that we take pride in. And I bought one for every of my family members so they are well protected against COVID-19 virus.”RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The best-selling Aleddra Desktop Lamp uses a filter that is coated with a high-density photocatalyst material, which is activated by visible light, and eliminates airborne pathogens when trapped in the coated filter. This disinfection process is known as Photoelectrochemical Oxidation (PECO). Test Results from an independent lab found that the Aleddra Desktop Lamp deactivated 99.5% H1N1 Influenza A virus in a 1000 cubic-feet test chamber in 60 minutes. Since the Aleddra Desktop Lamp does not emit UVC which is a potential health hazard, there are no safety concerns. It can operate 24/7 in various application environments.
— Matthew Maa
Additional features of the Aleddra Desktop Lamp include:
• Circadian light selections: 2700K, 4000K, and 5000K and can be adjusted depending on the time of day
• Bi-Level Dimming
• (2) USB ports for charging portable electronic devices
To purchase the Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp to best protect your family against the flu bugs and COVID-19, please contact Aleddra at info@aleddra.com or 425-430-4555.
Aleddra
4254304555234
email us here
Matthew Maa
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Air-sanitizing Desktop Lamp