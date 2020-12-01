The Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp to Best Protect Your Family - Disinfection Against Airborne Viruses and Bacteria
The most cost-effective air-sanitizing Desktop Lamp to protect your family from the COVID-19 and flu viruses in the air at home and in office.”RENTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleddra, the Seattle-based light technology company, announces today its patented Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp will be available for sale during the 1st half of December. In 2019 the Aleddra Desktop Lamp was recognized by IES (Illuminating Engineering Society) as providing a unique and significant advancement to the art and science of lighting. The Aleddra Desktop lamp is both an air-disinfection system that addresses airborne viruses and bacteria and a circadian desk lamp.
The Aleddra Desktop Lamp uses a filter that is coated with a high-density photocatalyst material, which is activated by visible light, and eliminates airborne pathogens when trapped in the coated filter. This disinfection process is known as Photoelectrochemical Oxidation (PECO). Test Results from an independent lab found that the Aleddra Desktop Lamp deactivated 99.5% H1N1 Influenza A virus in a 1000 cubic-feet test chamber in 60 minutes. This compares to a UVC “puck light” that takes between 2-3 hours to achieve a 90% disinfection rate in a 50 square foot area, while the Aleddra Desktop Lamp achieves a 99.5% rate in (1) hour and in an 100 square foot area. Since the Aleddra Desktop Lamp does not emit UVC which is a potential health hazard, there are no safety concerns. It can operate 24/7 in various application environments.
Additional features of the Aleddra Desktop Lamp include:
• Circadian light selections: 2700K, 4000K, and 5000K and can be adjusted depending on the time of day
• Bi-Level Dimming
• (2) USB ports for charging portable electronic devices
Product video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SON4KCtCV9w
Product webpage: https://www.aleddra.com/air-sanitizing-circadian-desktop-light/
To purchase the Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp to best protect your family against the flu bugs and COVID-19, please contact Aleddra at info@aleddra.com or 425-430-4555.
