Egypt Treasure Run-New Endless Runner Mobile Game

Maysalward is excited to announce their new upcoming game Egypt Treasure Run!

AMMAN, JORDAN, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maysalward is excited to announce their new upcoming game Egypt Treasure Run! Using their Mascot “THE LION” for the very first time as they take pride in the company’s accomplishments over the past 18 years. Recognized as the TOP gaming company in the Middle East and aiming to become the TOP 10 in the world, Maysalward continues to impress users with their innovative ideas and their ability to easily adapt and readjust to changes such as COVID-19, through strengthening the connectivity virtually among players within the games they create.

In Egypt Treasure Run takes you on a run to uncover ancient artifacts in Egypt, as you chase the ruthless Buffalo “Baffo”, the burglar and prime suspect, who is trying to make it big in the world of high-end treasure robberies. You must chase Baffo through Cairo's streets and alleyways and retrieve all the stolen treasure. Collecting power ups and rewards along the way and discover mysterious words hidden in the Egyptian streets to exceed to the next level. The game takes the user into an adventure from home through unlocking levels as they progress.

Maysalward is thrilled to introduce their latest Casual runner game which includes amazing graphics and effects that allow users to sit back and relax while enjoying a game that is fun and easy to play, but hard to master! With simple mechanics to learn; swipe up to jump, down to slide, right and left to turn to control the direction of the Lion and to avoid obstacles. So if you're looking for something fun and different, then look no further Egypt Treasure Run is your game.

Wherever WARD runs nothing can stop him because he takes pride in whatever he does!

MAYSALWARD is a blend of two Arabic words; “Mays” stands for “pride” and “alward” stands for “lion”; Pride of the Lion!

Nour Khrais CEO and Founder of Maysalward states; “Throughout the journey of Maysalward we had our ups, and we had our downs, but we never stopped fighting for who we are and what we want. We are not afraid to take our own direction and stand our ground when we think it is necessary! I believe Maysalward encompasses all the qualities of a Lion; we are energetic, strong and courageous and most importantly we don’t follow, we LEAD!”.

Based in Jordan, MRD has proven competency with a wide ranging expertise demonstrated by its comprehensive product and project portfolio which includes cross platform multiplayer games and social network interactive games and applications. Under a glocalized vision, MRD has designed and developed some of the most popular mobile games in the region including cards games such as Balot, Trix and Tarneeb. In addition to board games such as Carrom & Tawla. Casual games & edutainment games are the specialty of MRD. MRD Mobile & Online Games are enabled on technologies ranging from J2ME, Symbian, Blackberry, Android & iOS platforms in addition to online, social, and interactive networks such as Facebook. MRD operates two development studios based in Amman and Irbid and boosts a highly diverse, dedicated and professional workforce of more than 30 developers backed by strong management.

Leading Mobile Game Studio and Publisher MENA

