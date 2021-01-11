Egypt Treasure Run-New Endless Runner Mobile Game
Maysalward is excited to announce their new upcoming game Egypt Treasure Run!
In Egypt Treasure Run takes you on a run to uncover ancient artifacts in Egypt, as you chase the ruthless Buffalo “Baffo”, the burglar and prime suspect, who is trying to make it big in the world of high-end treasure robberies. You must chase Baffo through Cairo's streets and alleyways and retrieve all the stolen treasure. Collecting power ups and rewards along the way and discover mysterious words hidden in the Egyptian streets to exceed to the next level. The game takes the user into an adventure from home through unlocking levels as they progress.
Maysalward is thrilled to introduce their latest Casual runner game which includes amazing graphics and effects that allow users to sit back and relax while enjoying a game that is fun and easy to play, but hard to master! With simple mechanics to learn; swipe up to jump, down to slide, right and left to turn to control the direction of the Lion and to avoid obstacles. So if you're looking for something fun and different, then look no further Egypt Treasure Run is your game.
Wherever WARD runs nothing can stop him because he takes pride in whatever he does!
MAYSALWARD is a blend of two Arabic words; “Mays” stands for “pride” and “alward” stands for “lion”; Pride of the Lion!
Nour Khrais CEO and Founder of Maysalward states; “Throughout the journey of Maysalward we had our ups, and we had our downs, but we never stopped fighting for who we are and what we want. We are not afraid to take our own direction and stand our ground when we think it is necessary! I believe Maysalward encompasses all the qualities of a Lion; we are energetic, strong and courageous and most importantly we don’t follow, we LEAD!”.
