Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,907 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free virtual backpack camping workshop Jan. 22

Kansas City, Mo. – Walking into the wild with shelter and food in a backpack is a good way to experience Missouri’s unspoiled natural places. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual backpacking workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22. This event for all ages will help individuals and families get started backpack camping.

Participants will learn to plan for safety and comfort. Tips on how to pack everything needed for a multi-day backpacking trip will be presented. The session will be taught by Lisa Richter, an MDC naturalist who hiked the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail. Missouri has many scenic trails open to backpackers.

Registration is required for this online virtual program. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZEa.

You just read:

MDC offers free virtual backpack camping workshop Jan. 22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.