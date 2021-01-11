News Release - Sexual assault - Christopher Rice - Lyndonville, VT - Citation issued
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 18A501418
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: Spring 2018
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault T13 VSA 2802
ACCUSED: Christopher Rice
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
Sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigations concluded an investigation resulting in the arrest of Christopher Rice, 48 years old, of Lyndonville, Vermont. Rice has been issued a citation ordering him to appear in court on January 25, 2021 for 0900 hours to answer to the charges of Sexual Assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/25/2021 @ 0900 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
