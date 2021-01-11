News Release - Sexual assault - Christopher Rice - Lyndonville, VT - Citation issued

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 18A501418

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: Spring 2018

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault T13 VSA 2802

ACCUSED: Christopher Rice

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

Sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigations concluded an investigation resulting in the arrest of Christopher Rice, 48 years old, of Lyndonville, Vermont. Rice has been issued a citation ordering him to appear in court on January 25, 2021 for 0900 hours to answer to the charges of Sexual Assault.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/25/2021 @ 0900 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Lieutenant Jason Letourneau

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East - (Derby & St. Johnsbury Barracks) – Commander

Vermont State Police

Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit – Commander

St. Johnsbury Barracks

