Worship Summit Live to Help Ready Places of Worship for Live Streaming Services
Quarterly event will provide free technical instruction for worship leaders to learn skills related to video production and live streaming their servicesWEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After four successful educational sessions in 2020, Worship Summit Live 5 will be held to guide worship leaders and volunteers on the latest technical training for video production and live streaming services. On Thurs., Feb. 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Worship Summit Live virtual event will host church production and technology experts who will demonstrate the best methods to produce engaging worship celebrations for virtual and hybrid congregations. Attendees can view technical sessions at Worship Summit Live for free, as well as access a separate networking and collaboration meeting via Zoom for only $5. All registered attendees will have a chance to win a HuddleCamHD Pro IP webcam, valued at $549.
During these uncertain times, houses of worship have met the spiritual needs of their congregations in virtual settings. Worship Summit Live has become a popular event for worship leaders, musicians, volunteers, and administrators to gain practical knowledge to produce engaging live productions or video recordings of worship celebrations. The half-day event format will focus intently on technical topics, including a close look at the latest tools for online worship, how worship volunteers can use Open Broadcaster Software and ways that anyone can provide services with worship music, even non-musicians. Jake Gosselin, creator of Churchfront and Seth Haberman, known as the Digital Pastor, will be among the day’s speakers sharing their worship streaming tips. Ariel Viera, known as “Urbanist,” will be conducting live-streamed church tours from New York City. The Instructional technology learned during Worship Summit Live should continue to guide attendees whether worship gatherings are remote, in-person, or exist in a hybrid format.
PTZOptics, a manufacturer of robotic pan, tilt, zoom camera solutions for a variety of broadcast and live streaming applications, is hosting Worship Summit Live 5. The half-day schedule is available at: worshipsummit.live. The live stream is free, and anyone interested in networking within the collaborative Zoom meeting can purchase a pass at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/worship-summit-live-5-technical-training-event-tickets-135706585049. PTZOptics is the sister-company to HuddleCamHD, manufacturers of professional video conferencing cameras. For more worship streaming tips, download a free copy of “Helping Your Church Live Stream,” by Paul Richards, at https://ptzoptics.com/church-book/
About Worship Summit Live
Worship Summit Live is now a quarterly event and is the only professional development event specifically aimed to educate House of Worship (HoW) professionals on church production and livestream services to their congregations. Developed by PTZOptics, the livestreamed all-virtual event is for worship and communication leaders looking to leverage the latest communications tools and technology to communicate with worshippers. Seasoned HoW professionals and those just dipping their toes into online worship will gain advice, tips, tricks, and thoughtful guidance on how to safely address and engage their congregations in today’s world. Learn more at https://worshipsummit.live/
Julia Sherwin
PTZOptics
+1 484-557-1472
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn