Worship Summit Live Virtual Educational Event to Uncover Best Practices for Live Streaming Worship Services

House of Worship production teams to gather for quarterly technical education event to enhance their audio and visual technical skills for live streamingWEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following five popular online educational sessions, Worship Summit Live is back for a Summer virtual edition. On Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 12 to 5 p.m. (ET), Worship Summit Live 6 will feature the latest technologies for worship streaming. Speakers will demonstrate the best practices for recording and live streaming worship celebrations. Attendees can view technical sessions at Worship Summit Live for free, as well as access a separate networking and collaboration post-Summit meeting the following day, May 21. That Zoom meeting will be held Friday, May 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. ET, with tickets for access only $5.
Since last year when houses of worship scrambled to reach their congregations virtually, worship leaders and volunteers have dramatically transformed their audio and visual technical skills for video production and live streaming. To build on that momentum, this two-day event will focus intently on technical topics, with deep dives into video production software, audio technologies and content delivery methods--from Facebook and YouTube to Zoom.
This edition will feature a brand new “Volunteer awards,” where ten deserving volunteers nominated by their houses of worship will receive PTZOptics webcams. To nominate a volunteer, go to https://worshipsummit.live/ Attendees will also see worship streaming tips from Seth Haberman, known as the “Digital Pastor,” and AJay Holmes, the founder of TechnoBabble, LLC, a musician and current president of the Antioch Baptist Church media ministry. The live stream will kick off with a pre-show at 11 a.m., where Ariel Viera, known as “Urbanist,” will give a live streaming tour of houses of worship from New York City. All registrants will be entered to win a HuddleCamHD SimplTrack2 robotic tracking camera!
PTZOptics, a manufacturer of robotic pan, tilt, zoom camera solutions for a variety of broadcast and live streaming applications, is hosting Worship Summit Live 6. The schedule is available at: worshipsummit.live. The live stream is free, and anyone interested in networking within the collaborative Zoom meeting the following day can purchase a pass at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/worship-summit-live-6-technical-training-for-church-media-professionals-tickets-141422575731 PTZOptics is the sister-company to HuddleCamHD, manufacturers of professional video conferencing cameras.
About Worship Summit Live
Worship Summit Live is now a quarterly event and is the only professional development event specifically aimed to educate House of Worship (HoW) professionals on church production and livestreaming technologies for their congregations. Developed by PTZOptics, the livestreamed all-virtual event is for worship and communication leaders looking to leverage the latest communications tools and technology to communicate with worshipers. Seasoned HoW professionals and those just dipping their toes into online worship will gain advice, tips, tricks, and thoughtful guidance on how to safely address and engage their congregations in today’s world. Learn more at https://worshipsummit.live/
