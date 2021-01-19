Obeebo and Echo Falls Announce the Release of Hana No Ami, the Latest Single Using Generative A.I. Technology
High-Quality, Unique, and Emotive; Obeebo is Creating a Whole New Sound Through Collaborative A.I. TechnologySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obeebo, Inc., California’s premier artificial intelligence company specializing in machine-assisted creativity, is proud to announce the release of their latest single, Hana No Ami, made in collaboration with house-band Echo Falls. The new single marries traditional music with A.I. technology to create a truly unique sound, which is ultimately creating a new “cyber music” genre. Available January 19, 2021, Hana No Ami can be found on all major streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and Amazon Music.
Hana No Ami is the product of a collaboration between humans and an A.I., in which the machine offers alternative musical suggestions and the humans act as producers. This unique digital innovation has truly broken new ground in both the music and A.I. industries, proving the concept that A.I. technology, rather than diminishing artists, can assist established and aspiring artists alike, create a one-of-a-kind sound that pushes the boundaries of traditional music making.
Obeebo’s generative A.I. technology is pioneering a new era of music that focuses on top-tier sound quality and emotive sounds for an exclusive experience that only this method can offer. Hana No Ami, being the fruit of Obeebo’s labor and innovation, is set to redefine the standard of modern music, solidifying the new genre of cyber music that will define this generation.
Obeebo founders Colin Williams and Greg Gabrenya contend “Machine-assisted creativity has the potential to amplify the productivity and stylistic reach of music professionals, as well as to bring the joy of artist expression to people who have previously been relegated to the sidelines of the music scene.”
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to creating art with the collaboration of digital innovation, Obeebo’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.
To learn more about Obeebo, or to listen to Hana No Ami, please visit: https://spoti.fi/3hWEmdJ or https://apple.co/2LyyIT0
About Obeebo, Inc.
Obeebo, Inc. is a California-based artificial intelligence company specializing in machine-assisted creativity. Founders Colin Williams and Greg Gabrenya met while working at the world’s first quantum computer company, where Colin was VP of Strategy & Corporate Development, and Greg was Director of Commercial Sales, and they worked shoulder to shoulder in winning several multi-million dollar deals for the company. Colin has a Ph.D. in artificial intelligence from the University of Edinburgh, has worked at Caltech, Stanford University, PARC, and the University of Cambridge, and is best known for publishing the first book on quantum computing. Greg has a stellar background in high-performance computing, and quantum computer commercialization. Obeebo has built all the technology underpinning its A.I., called “Nikita”, in-house, and is now using her in collaboration with their first house-band, Echo Falls. This unique experience using A.I. technology birthed the idea for a whole new genre of music in which technology and human work together to produce machine-assisted art. With the founders having no prior experience in creating music, Obeebo’s generative A.I. technology is testament to the power of A.I. as a creative force in the arts.
