American Sustainable Business Institute announces new diverse board leadership
ASBI's new board leadership, including chair MaryAnne Howland, an African-American PR CEO, signals commitment to justice, equity & inclusion.
“It’s time for companies to lead, Businesses are navigating unprecedented issues. I joined ASBC to be on the front line of advocacy for justice, equity and all our issues around sustainability.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WASHINGTON, DC – The American Sustainable Business Institute (ASBI) has selected a new board chair and announced new board members who will each help support the organization’s mission to educate and inform the public and policy makers about the benefits of a more sustainable economy, and about policies and practices that can foster an American economy that works for all.
— MaryAnne Howland
“We’ve worked diligently to ensure ASBI’s board and leadership represents a variety of experts from business, and our new leadership team is no exception” said Jeffrey Hollender, Co-Founder and CEO of the American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC), the nation’s foremost business advocate for a responsible, sustainable and equitable economy. “Their diverse expertise and insight ensures that justice, equity, inclusion and sustainability are part of the dialogue in Washington and across the country about how we shape our economy.”
ASBI has selected MaryAnne Howland, President and Founder of Ibis Communications, as its new board chair. Ms. Howland has served on the ASBI board since 2013 and most recently was the board’s vice chair. She has co-directed work on racial and gender equity and inclusion for the American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC). A Boston University alum and Diversity Fellow at Harvard University Business School, she is also the founder of the Global Diversity Leadership Exchange (GDLE), a member of the UN Global Compact. GDLE is a forum to facilitate an on-going dialogue on diversity, equity, and inclusion at the intersection of sustainability which has held annual summits at the New York Stock Exchange and the United Nations.
“It’s time for companies to lead,” said MaryAnne Howland, “Businesses are navigating unprecedented issues that have placed the need to address systemic racism front and center in the national narrative. I joined ASBC to be on the front line of advocacy for our business interests that include racial justice and equity in opportunities of all aspects of sustainable economic growth. We are looking forward to once again finding a receptive ear for progressive business values in Washington.”
“We are fortunate that MaryAnne Howland will lead the next chapter of our work in her new role as board chair,” said David Levine, Co-founder and President of ASBC. “MaryAnne has demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing ASBI’s mission, and we’re looking forward to her leadership. I am personally delighted to welcome such a strong group of new board members, and I look forward to serving with each of them in the coming year.”
New added board members include Heather Mason, Founder and CEO, Caspian Agency, Derek Peebles, Executive Director, American Independent Business Association, Lauren Singer, CEO Package Free, Rose Penelope Yee, CEO of Green Retirement and Anne Reynolds Robertson, Founder of Toxic Free Future for Our Children.
The four board executives are:
• MaryAnne Howland, ASBI Chair, is Founder and President of Ibis Communications, a branding and marketing firm providing solutions directed toward a diverse and inclusive audience.
• Denise Bowyer, ASBI Vice Chair, is Vice President of American Income Life. With a background in social justice, she coordinates AIL’s public policy advocacy agenda for working families. A Huffington Post contributor focusing on environmental justice and corporate greed, she brings with her credentials as an award-winning producer at AIL, as well as a history in union organizing.
• Mitch Rofsky, ASBI Treasurer, is President and CEO of Better World Club. The first chair of Business for Social Responsibility, he brings nearly two decades of experience of leading businesses and non-profit organizations that champion social responsibility, environmental stewardship, and environmentally friendly products.
• Michael Alden Peck, ASBI Secretary, is Co-founder & Executive Director of 1worker1vote and part of a team co-imagining and co-launching the People’s Sunshine Exchange (PSE) – a digital platform for micro PPE purchases on behalf of frontline healthcare, homecare and emergency response workers – helping to save lives at risk of those saving others.
David Levine added, “On behalf of the board, I want to express our gratitude to Steven P. Salsberg who has provided visionary leadership for the staff and board as ASBI Chair. We look forward to Steven’s continuing service and counsel.”
https://www.asbcouncil.org/boards-directors-asbi-asbc
ABOUT ASBC and ASBI
The American Sustainable Business Council family of organizations includes two separate and complementary entities: the American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC) and the American Sustainable Business Institute (ASBI). ASBC partners with business organizations and companies to advocate for solutions and policies that support an equitable, sustainable, stakeholder economy. Its network represents a growing network of over 250,000 businesses across a wide range of industries and geographies. In 2020, ASBC joined forces with Social Venture Circle, the country’s foremost social impact networking organization, to create the United States’ leading socially responsible business group and unite top U.S. entrepreneurs and the leaders of mission-driven companies in common cause while amplifying and extending the collective voice of the sustainable business community.
ASBC operates under IRS code 501(c)(4) and ASBI, a distinct legal entity, operates under IRS code 501(c)(3). It offers programs that educate and inform the public and policy makers about the benefits of a more sustainable economy, and about policies and practices that can foster a more sustainable American economy.
