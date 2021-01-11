REE Mining Media Alert for Defense Metals (TSX-V: $DEFN.V) (OTCQB: $DFMTF)- METALS ARE EXPLODING
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DEFN / OTCQB: DFMTF / FSE: 35D) from Investorideas.com Newswire – The company was featured in the following article: DEFENSE METALS, MILLENNIAL LITHIUM, OROCOBRE: METALS ARE EXPLODING!
The rally in industrial commodities continues - precious metals, on the other hand, are experiencing the biggest daily slump since November. The reasons are simple, although not always obvious: The economic momentum has been underestimated since the middle of last year, analysts are currently gradually moving away from their gloomy forecasts. In particular, mines in the industrial metals sector have seen lower production and exploration following the pandemic outbreak, resulting in closures. Some have closed following price collapses. Currently, things are going the other way: metals, especially copper and lithium, are in strong demand and are soaring, with the producers' shares following suit. The situation is different with precious metals: The need for hedging is decreasing, the propensity to take risks is increasing: precious metals are thus tending to decline. The overall market follows the general battle cry: RISK-ON!
DEFENSE METALS - 100% PREMIUM IN 4 WEEKS
Rare earths are needed to make high-tech gadgets. It is also not groundbreaking news that "rare" literally equates to "very little." Deposits of rare earths are found mainly in China (more than 80% of the world's reserves) and North America. We are talking in particular about electromagnetically important metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium. According to current studies, the demand in 10 years will be 5 times the current demand. Here, the current e-mobility and electricity storage industries are simply extrapolating. But who will supply these quantities?
Currently, governments around the world agree that we have long been talking about strategic metals, and a supply-side dominated by China cannot be the solution. So they are looking for new deposits that could fill the successive supply gaps as they are developed. The explorer Defense Metals is one aspirant, taking a big step forward with significant financial successes. First, warrants (call options) were exercised and flushed CAD 631,000 into the coffers, and then there was a private placement at CAD 0.20 equivalent to CAD 200,000.
With this, the feasibility study can be completed; it is the next step in calculating a mine financing - or an indication of how valuable the deposit in Wicheeda, British Columbia is. Usually, shares fall first when new plays are announced, but in the case of Defense, there was a buying spree to almost CAD 0.40. Market participants have probably realized that there needs to be at least 50% more mine supply in the next few years, but it can only be possible with rapid new developments. Defense's capitalization currently reaches CAD 22.8 million, which is still a clear buy for the coming shortage situation.
About Defense Metals Corp. https://defensemetals.com/
Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of “GREEN” energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol “DEFN” on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under “DFMTF” on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under “35D”.
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to finding partnerships, securing potential offtake agreements, and other business opportunities, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of rare earth elements, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of rare earth elements, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
Paid News -Disclaimer/Disclosure: Disclosure: this news release featuring Defense Metals Corp. is a paid for service on Investorideas.com ($750) more disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp
