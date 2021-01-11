Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Registration Opens for Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021

SMi reports: Registration is now open for Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe, which will take place as a virtual event on 17th – 18th May 2021.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are delighted to announce that the Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe conference will return to take place as a virtual conference on 17th – 18th May 2021.

As Central and Eastern Europe’s most focused armoured vehicles meeting, attendees will hear presentations from senior military representatives from the CEE region, including the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Croatia and Slovenia, as they outline their current armoured vehicle capability requirements, modernisation and procurement programmes.

Not only this, but delegates will also have the opportunity to hear strategies on harnessing interoperability amongst CEE nations, hear insights on the latest products and technologies from OEMs and technical experts, and network virtually with leading representatives from military and industry.

Interested parties can register for the event at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/EINpr1. Attendance is FREE for military and government personnel, and just £699 for commercial attendees.

Key highlights will include:
• Hear invaluable keynote briefings from senior military officers in national modernisation programmes
• Learn about the regional focuses for adopting and integrating new capabilities
• Listen and engage with high level panel discussions from senior officers
• Network virtually with those shaping and influencing armoured vehicle programmes

Key speakers will include:
• Lieutenant General Gabor Borondi, Deputy Chief of Defence, Hungarian Defence Forces Command
• Brigadier General László Sticz, Head of Forces Planning Directorate, Hungarian Defence Forces Command
• Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian Ministry of Defence
• Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Ministry of Defence
• Brigadier General Frank Pieper, Chief Digital Officer for Land Forces, German Army
• Colonel Mindaugas Petkevicius, Commander Mechanized Infantry Brigade “Iron Wolf”, Lithuanian Army

Learn more about Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe at: http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/EINpr1.

Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe
17th – 18th May 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Sponsored by John Cockerill

To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Lauren Pears
SMi Group
+44 2078276020
