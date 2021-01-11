Bill Lewis is Excited to Announce the Newest National Pro to Join Their Team; Grae Buck

ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA, USA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Lewis is best known for producing one of the most effective fishing lures available, the Rat-L-Trap. However, they also offer a wide variety of other high-quality lures and various angling accessories and apparel. In addition to that, they also have an impressive and growing team of National Pros which they have partnered with over the last several years.

That’s why they are beyond thrilled to introduce the newest member of that team; multi-time champion Grae Buck. Once the news had broken, Buck had this to say about the union; “When I was approached with this partnership, I knew right from the start that it was a perfect fit! Rat-L-Trap was one of the first lures I ever used as a young boy and was there at the very beginning of a lifelong passion for fishing. Now, I get to work together with and be part of such a respected name in the industry. I'm very excited about this journey!”

Buck is a 5th year professional who will be making his debut for the Bill Lewis team in the upcoming season. Even in what is still a young career, he has already posted a number of highly impressive victories and top finishes so far. Here are just a few of his many accomplishments:

2020 Bassmaster Classic Top 20 Finish

2020 Bassmaster Classic Qualifier

2020 FLW Pro Circuit Top 20 Lake Sam Rayburn

2020 FLW Pro Circuit Top 30 Harris Chain of Lakes

2020 FLW Pro Circuit Top 30 Lake Martin

2019 Bassmaster Open Oneida Lake Champion

2019 FLW Tour 2nd Place Cherokee Lake

​2019 BFL Oneida Lake Champion

2017 BFL Oneida Lake Champion

2015 BFL Regional Champion

2014 Pennsylvania BASS Nation State Champion

2014 BFL 1000 Islands Super Tournament Champion

With numerous wins and high placements in multiple tournaments, the future is sure to be even brighter for this 31 year old professional. In addition to the pro tour, Buck is very active on social media, as well as having a YouTube channel where he offers reviews of various industry related products and keeps his fans up to date on his current adventures. And now that he has partnered with the Bill Lewis team, the sky's the limit.

The Bill Lewis team is just as excited about this new partnership as well. Buck will be joining a strong stable of highly respected National Pros on the team, each of whom are thrilled to welcome him to the elite group of expert anglers. The Bill Lewis name is synonymous with quality in everything that they do. It is because of this that they only join up with the best. That is why Grae Buck is the perfect addition to the team.



For more information, please visit: https://rat-l-trap.com/