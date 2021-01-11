Big Muddy Bar Association plans 2021 meetings

The Big Muddy Bar Association will again be hosting meetings and providing CLE opportunities for its members in the South Central Judicial District. Big Muddy typically meets on the fourth Thursday of most months for a noon luncheon at the Elks Club located on South Washington Street in Bismarck. Due to the current pandemic, the meetings are being held over Zoom. Luncheons will continue when it is safe to meet again in-person.

Board members for 2021: Krista Thompson, President; Sarah Wall, Vice-President; Nate Svihovec, Secretary/Treasurer; and Tiffany Grossman, Officer at Large.

Membership dues of $75 can be mailed to the Secretary/Treasurer, Nate Svihovec. Temporary law clerk dues are complimentary, but it is requested that temporary law clerks still mail in a dues form with their contact information. For more information on joining or to request a Dues Form, please contact bigmuddybar@gmail.com