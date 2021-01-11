Family Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights Announces 2021 Virtual International Conference
Family Access –Fighting for Children’s Rights and the Steel Partners Foundation to host the Conference “Helping Courts Understand the Phenomenon of Alienation.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY- January 11, 2021 – Family Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights and the Steel Partners Foundation today announced they are hosting the 2021 Virtual International Conference “Helping Courts Understand the Phenomenon of Alienation.” The conference will take place on May 14-16, 2021.
This virtual conference will focus on presenting effective strategies for family courts to identify parental and grandparental alienation and then deal with the issue. The problem of alienation has challenged family courts for understandable reasons, and the conference will present a toolbox for litigants who must turn to the courts for assistance.
Conference participants will be presented with evidence that parental alienation is a serious form of child abuse that is very damaging to children resulting in several lifelong consequences. This program will present and discuss strategies for attorneys who represent families dealing with parental alienation, mental health professionals who must establish parental alienation in court, and parents and grandparents who become targets of alienation. There will also be programs for effective treatment of alienation and exposing the alienating parent as the source of the problem.
The conference will be moderated by Dr. Colleen Murray and begin on Friday night with guest speaker Attorney Robert Hoffman and include 50 break-out sessions. The conference will continue Saturday with keynote speakers Dr. J. Michael Bone and Dr. Robert Evans, a mental health panel discussion led by conference Co-Director Dr. Steven Miller and Dr. Lynn Steinburg, and a legal panel discussion led by conference Co-Director Attorney Ashish Joshi and Attorney Robert Hoffman. On Sunday, there will be multiple speakers, including Dr. Steven Miller, Attorney Ashish Joshi, Linda Gottlieb, Dr. Carol Golly, Attorney Brian Ludmer, Dr. Lynn Steinberg, and Dr. William Bernet. The conference will provide continuing education credits for both mental health and legal professionals.
Registration information and conference details are available at www.familyaccessfightingforchildrensrights.org/helping-courts-understand-the-phenomenon-of-alienation-nc-conference.html.
About Family Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights
Our primary concern is the children and grandchildren and then the complete family. Sadly, the children and grandchildren who are alienated from family are being treated as pawns and property. They are neither. They are human beings, and they should not be regarded as such by their parents or any other family member. We contend that it should be illegal to use children as pawns or instruments of spiteful behavior to prevent them from interacting with ALL other family members. Our purpose and goal are to ensure the preservation of extended, traditional family relationships. In the process of this hell on earth called alienation, we need all the knowledge, support, and resources we can get to help our children and grandchildren and then ourselves. Professionals who deal with alienation in helping families will glean much from this website as well. To contact us, please email familyaccessinnc@aol.com.
About Steel Partners Foundation
Steel Partners Foundation was formed in 2001 by Warren Lichtenstein, founder and executive chairman of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP). Mr. Lichtenstein created Steel Partners Foundation to support philanthropic causes that are close to his heart. As a proud father of two children, he wanted to make a significant impact within the communities where he and his family lives and works, emphasizing causes related to children, education, and sports.
Family Access Elaine J Cobb
Family Access-Fighting for Children's Rights
+1 910-508-5495
