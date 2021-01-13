Exchange Data International (EDI) Introduces the US Dividend Reclassification Service
NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exchange Data International (EDI) are pleased to announce the launch of the US Dividend Reclassification service.
The US Dividend Reclassification service is capable of creating 1099s for clients, act as a secondary source to validate a primary provider or become a research tool for client support teams.
EDI delivers critical information when you need it, direct from the source.
Files from the US Dividend Reclassification service contains specific income classifications, which is necessary for accurate and timely income tax reporting of individual dividends.
Janet Battaglia, Investment Funds Consultant at EDI, said: “EDI’s expertise supports the intense manual collection effort with this content set, thus facilitating the usage by EDI’s clients, of time critical-data that can be easily exported into their security master and utilized for income tax reporting.”
Jonathan Bloch, CEO at EDI, added: “EDI continues to expand its product and service offerings for US securities. Our goal is to cover all North American securities in detail. The US Dividend Reclassification service is another step in that direction.”
For more information, please visit EDI’s US Dividend Reclassification or email info@exchange-data.com for a free trial.
-End-
About Exchange Data International
Exchange Data International helps the global financial and investment community make informed decisions through the provision of fast, accurate, timely and affordable data reference services. EDI’s extensive content database includes worldwide equity and fixed income corporate actions, dividends, static reference data, closing prices and shares outstanding, delivered via data feeds and the Internet. The firm covers all major markets with special emphasis on emerging and frontier markets e.g. Africa, Asia, Far East, Latin America and the Middle East.
EDI is based in London, with offices in New York, India, and Morocco.
Jonathan Bloch
The US Dividend Reclassification service is capable of creating 1099s for clients, act as a secondary source to validate a primary provider or become a research tool for client support teams.
EDI delivers critical information when you need it, direct from the source.
Files from the US Dividend Reclassification service contains specific income classifications, which is necessary for accurate and timely income tax reporting of individual dividends.
Janet Battaglia, Investment Funds Consultant at EDI, said: “EDI’s expertise supports the intense manual collection effort with this content set, thus facilitating the usage by EDI’s clients, of time critical-data that can be easily exported into their security master and utilized for income tax reporting.”
Jonathan Bloch, CEO at EDI, added: “EDI continues to expand its product and service offerings for US securities. Our goal is to cover all North American securities in detail. The US Dividend Reclassification service is another step in that direction.”
For more information, please visit EDI’s US Dividend Reclassification or email info@exchange-data.com for a free trial.
-End-
About Exchange Data International
Exchange Data International helps the global financial and investment community make informed decisions through the provision of fast, accurate, timely and affordable data reference services. EDI’s extensive content database includes worldwide equity and fixed income corporate actions, dividends, static reference data, closing prices and shares outstanding, delivered via data feeds and the Internet. The firm covers all major markets with special emphasis on emerging and frontier markets e.g. Africa, Asia, Far East, Latin America and the Middle East.
EDI is based in London, with offices in New York, India, and Morocco.
Jonathan Bloch
Exchange Data International
+44 20 7324 0020
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn