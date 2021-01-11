Speaker Line-Up for Military PNT 2021 Announced
SMi reports: Registration is now open for the 2021 Military PNT conference, which will take place online as a virtual event on 17th – 18th May 2021.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are delighted to announce that the Military PNT conference will return for its second year on 17th – 18th May 2021, and will once again take place online as a virtual event.
This two-day event will provide a holistic overview of military PNT technology and assess the future of PNT for the warfighter. Key topics for the conference will include: GPS, Alternative PNT, PNT resilience, multi-sensor integration, warfighter navigation requirements, and much more.
The conference will also provide the opportunity for delegates to network virtually with first-class scientists, researchers, academics and senior military figures within the field.
Interested parties can register for the conference at: http://www.militarypnt.com/EINpr1.
SMi Group are pleased to share the speaker line-up for Military PNT 2021, which consists of representatives from the UK, USA, Australia, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and more:
UK:
• Commander Jason Strutt, SO1 Space, UK STRATCOM
• Senior Representative, UK Space Agency
• Mr Simon Machin, Space Weather Programme Manager, UK Met Office
• Dr Leon Lobo, Head of the National Timing Centre NPL, National Physical Laboratory
USA:
• Mr Willie Nelson (SES), Director, A-PNT Cross Functional Team, US Army
• Brigadier General Steven J. Butow, Director, Space Portfolio, Defense Innovation Unit, US DoD
• Colonel Ryan Colburn, Director Spectrum Warfare Division, SMC, US Space Force
• Lieutenant Colonel Michael Schriever, Commander 2nd Space Operations Squadron, US Space Force
• Mr Del Champ, Resilient PNT Cross-Functional Team Lead, US Air Force
• Lieutenant Colonel Kai Thompson, Resilient PNT Cross-Functional Team Deputy Lead, US Space Force
• Captain Mike Telcide, Chief Partnership PNT Program Manager, SMC, US Space Force
• Dr Adam Schofield, Senior Scientific Technical Manager for PNT, C5ISR Center, US Army
International:
• Dr Kogre, National Security Space Section, Japanese National Space Policy Secretariat/ Cabinet Office
• Commander Cath Gordon, Deputy Director NAVWAR and PNT, Defence Space Directorate, Australian Defence Force
• Commander Giancarlo Melicchio, GNSS Section Head, Italian Defence General Staff
• Commandant Marina Ballanger, Head of Navigation, Technical Division, DGA
• Lieutenant Colonel Conrado Avila, Space and Cyber Systems Branch, Spanish MoD
• Ms Helene Gautier, Head of Navigation System and Projects Unit, CNES
• Mr Alexander Rugamer, Group Manager Specialized GNSS Receivers, Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS
To view the full agenda and learn more, interested parties can visit: http://www.militarypnt.com/EINpr1.
