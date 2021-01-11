Key sessions not to be missed at Smart Water Systems 2021
SMi Reports: Smart Water Systems virtual conference taking place on 19th and 20th April 2021.LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registering for the 10th Smart Water Systems Conference will give you the opportunity to explore how innovative data collection methods from Smart Meters can create an innovative and smart infrastructure to meet the demands of the future. Examine current projects implementing Internet of Things (IoT) sensors in water systems to understand if future developments in strategies can lead to more efficient networks.
Gather first- hand insight into designing and delivering a programme to achieve an industry leading challenge of a 12.5% reduction in customers water consumption.
For the full agenda, speaker line-up and the brochure is available to download online:
www.smart-water-systems.com/einpr3
Key sessions not to be missed on the agenda for 2021:
Methods used to Manage Leakage in The Irish Water Network
• Irish Water journey from 2014 to now
• Leakage program approach
• Leakage program progress
• Leveraging innovation to deliver success
David Lonergan, National Leakage Manager, Irish Water
Innovation through Collaboration
• Severn Trent will share some examples of how collaboration, both within and outside the sector, has truly driven value for the business, its partners and ultimately its customers
• Collaboration through the World Water Innovation Fund, Severn Trent’s involvement in the creation of the Water 2050 innovation strategy and creating the Centre of Excellence will be discussed
• Rose will also share an update on Severn Trent’s Resource Recovery and Innovation Centre (R2IC). The centre provides a full-scale plug-and-play testbed where Severn Trent and partners can develop new technologies and undertake demonstrations and trials in a safe, controlled environment
Rose Jolly, Innovation Manager, World Water Innovation Fund, Severn Trent Water
The implementation of smart meters and data collection methods to create an innovative and smart infrastructure to meet the demands of the future
• Smart meters
• IoT – LoRaWAN, experiences of the IoT-sensors so far and what we want to measure in the future
• Data collection
• Data security, IoT-implementation were everything is on-prem and nothing in the cloud (Internal policy’s to not use any cloudsolutions due to security)
• Data analytics, AI software to detect leaks
Victor Pelin, Development Engineer, and Simon Granath, Development Engineer, VA SYD
Designing and delivering a programme to achieve an industry leading challenge of a 12.5% reduction in customers water consumption (PCC) in AMP7 - 2020 to 2025
• AI system that can be used to monitor the impacts of weather events and unforeseen circumstances such as coronavirus on consumption in real time
Ed Barnes, Head of Demand Management, Affinity Water
