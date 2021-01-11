Update: NB I-83 (South Bridge) in Harrisburg is Open

Bridge was closed to repair deteriorated expansion dam near Second Street Exit

Harrisburg, PA – Northbound Interstate 83 is now open between Exit 41 (Lemoyne/Camp Hill) in Cumberland County and Exit 43 (2nd Street) in Dauphin County.

This section of the interstate was closed Saturday night for emergency repairs to a damaged expansion dam near 2nd Street on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in the City of Harrisburg.

Repairs are complete and the bridge is open to unrestricted traffic. The Lemoyne/Lowther Street on-ramp to northbound I-83, which also was closed for this work, is open.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018