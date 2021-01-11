Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update: NB I-83 (South Bridge) in Harrisburg is Open

Bridge was closed to repair deteriorated expansion dam near Second Street Exit

Harrisburg, PA – Northbound Interstate 83 is now open between Exit 41 (Lemoyne/Camp Hill) in Cumberland County and Exit 43 (2nd Street) in Dauphin County.

This section of the interstate was closed Saturday night for emergency repairs to a damaged expansion dam near 2nd Street on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in the City of Harrisburg.

Repairs are complete and the bridge is open to unrestricted traffic. The Lemoyne/Lowther Street on-ramp to northbound I-83, which also was closed for this work, is open. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

