Official Los Angeles Clippers Anthem Released on YouTube
SKATTERMAN and Snug Brim lend their voices and rhythm, along with BG Bulletwound, to the new Clippers Nation anthem released on YouTubeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ’Clippers Go Hard’, the new official anthem of Clippers Nation, the fanbase of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, has just been officially released on YouTube, at https://youtu.be/zx5-Qsb4enw.
Artist SKATTERMAN reunited with long-time collaborator Snug Brim to bring this anthem to life also with the participation of BG Bulletwound. All three artists are from Missouri just as Tyronn Lue, the team’s Head Coach, who approved ‘Clippers Go Hard’ as the team’s and its fanbase official anthem.
The rise of the Los Angeles Clippers in the ranks of the NBA was marked by a historic event that occurred on April 8, 2013, when the team defeated the famed Los Angeles Lakers by 109-95. While the team’s history dates back to 1970, “2013 was a year of epic accomplishments but both the team and we, as fans, are all focusing on the present day and the exciting challenges that lie ahead,” said Stacy “Skatterman” Landis, one of the artists who created the now released anthem and who formerly worked with Strange Music.
The Clippers Nation, the large community of loyal team fans, has set its eyes on the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the annual trophy of the NBA finals that the Los Angeles Clippers are playing for. “This song has a powerful rhythm and a powerful message which jointly embody the spirit and re-ignite the drive of the Clippers to conquer the title,” Ms. Landis said.
Inspired by the team’s “We Over Me” and “Streetlights over Spotlights” mottos, the song is an anthem of determination, teamwork, solidarity, and commitment to reaching new heights in the basketball world encouraged by a fanbase that went through great lengths to have such an anthem created.
“This is a song of passion, excitement, and motivation to keep moving forward and secure the ultimate title and I’m only too happy to be part of it,” Landis further commented. Released on YouTube at https://youtu.be/zx5-Qsb4enw, “Clippers Go Hard” is expected to have a solid impact on the team’s morale and on the motivation of its fans to keep supporting it as a new journey for the Los Angeles Clippers is started.
Stacy “Skatterman” Landis
CEO of Landis Music Group
email us here