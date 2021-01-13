Financial Literacy Group LLC, Launches Affordable Digital Hybrid Financial Wellness Solution called Betterment Inc.
Betterment Inc., educates, informs, engages, and equips each employee with the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their financial future.
The Betterment Inc., content library houses thousands of educational financial posts, email, articles, videos, blogs, podcasts, advice, presentations, webinars, community and media appearances”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Betterment Inc., is a progressive financial wellness solution that makes employees smarter about their finances. “Our solution includes a textbook, eBooks, online courses, with provision of debt and financial analysis. Our solution exposes employees to breakthrough financial technologies, proprietary debt reduction techniques, relieves their stress and adds to the quality of their lives,” states Ron Harris, CEO of Financial Literacy Group LLC.
Dr. Joseph Webb, III, Vice President of Black Wealth Consortium
“Through Betterment Inc., we deliver financial literacy, personally; in one on one meetings and through personal finance eLearning courses. These courses are developed by our team of certified educators at Finance Literacy Institute, our educational division. Much of our curriculum is based on our text book “How Money Works” and is presented in English and Spanish,” adds Harris.
The algorithm based technology pinpoints exactly where an employee is financially. The Debt to Wealth SaaS calculates a mathematical strategy that substantially shortens debt payoff time and it eliminates interest on all kinds of debt.
The app also provides an additional way to measure the actual impact and results our overall solution has on your employees lives, day to day, month to month and year over year.
The solution measures and evaluates employee engagement and participation through online survey, and KPI driven analytics. “The Betterment team participates, tracks course scores, and the financial accomplishments of participating employees, for years, if not their lifetimes,” adds Webb.
Betterment Inc, gives employees access to a large selection of debt counselors, independent financial advisors, certified financial educators, professional financial planners and experienced financial investment advisors.
The financial wellness solution is easily integrated into your current employee benefits package, we currently work with benefits brokers across the US.
“Unlike many financial wellness companies, are not associated with any financial institution, we don’t offer any loan restructuring schemes, we are consumer advocates. Our debt solution is strategic payoff and deploying proprietary debt reduction techniques while relieving employee stress and adding to the quality of their lives,” adds Harris.
Betterment Inc. developed by Financial Literacy Group LLC, is a collaboration of solution specialists, software developers, systems integrators, debt counselors, certified financial educators and experienced independent financial advisors, who are dedicated to employee wellbeing.
Financial Literacy Group LLC, is on a mission to help America close it’s wealth gap. Working with employers, we provide financial wellness solutions that level the financial literacy playing field between working class adults and financial institutions. We teach people who live on Main Street, how to manage their finances like people who work on Wall Street; one individual, one family or one small business owner at a time.
