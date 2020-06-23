Financial Literacy Group LLC launches a Financial Literacy App that Pays a 30 Year Mortgage in 5-7 Years, Guaranteed
Financial Literacy Group LLC launches the Debt2Wealth App. It guarantees to pay off a 30-year mortgage in 5-7 years, without extra payments.
A user can enter a potential purchase scenario into the app to see its true consequences, interest and debt implications, as well as the effect the purchase will have on their savings and net worth.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Debt2Wealth app is a financial GPS that directs the user to pay off their 30 year mortgage in 5-7 years, without making extra mortgage payments. Consumers who use this smart debt elimination tool will save up to 70% of the interest on their 1st and/or 2nd mortgage without refinancing, restructuring loans, without changing budget or your lifestyle. The patented Debt2Wealth app won an Ernst & Young award in it’s 2nd year, the app shows the user the exact date they will be debt free and its debt reduction results are guaranteed.
— Ron Harris
The Debt2Wealth app is easy to install, installation takes 5-10 minutes. This financial literacy app works on all kinds of debt; credit cards, residential and commercial mortgages, auto, equity, personal, student, equipment and business loans. This financial literacy app can manage 30 mortgages and all personal and/or business debt simultaneously, it can also be securely connected to most bank accounts.
The app protects the user from unexpected events, prioritizes his or her debt, pays the most costly loans first and continues this method until all the user’s debt is completely paid off.
The app uses an algorithm based on the methodology implemented by banks to maximize interest gain. It floats debt strategically moving money into the right accounts at the right time. The algorithm also integrates four key money saving principles; strategic payoff, interest accumulation, interest float and interest cancellation. The app is programmed to change an amortization table from being in the bank’s favor to being in yours.
“This is a game changing solution. Being able to pay a mortgage in 5-7 years means that a baby boomer in his or her 60's, still has time to buy a home,” explains Ron Harris, CEO of Financial Literacy Group LLC.
“We moved our launch date forward because the economic downturn in March hit the middle class very hard,“. We changed the release date from July to June. We wanted to introduce the technology A.S.A.P., because we knew people could use the help. This app gets the user to equity faster, to more savings, more disposable income, more money for investing and more money for retirement, simply more wealth,“ adds Harris .
The Debt2Wealth app serves as an intelligent mobile financial planner, educator and guide that keeps the user on track, prompting them to follow the optimized road map to financial freedom. This includes payments, account or money movement instructions, the dates and times those payments or moves need to be made.
A user can enter a potential purchase scenario into the app to see its true consequences, interest and debt implications, as well as the effect the purchase will have on their savings and net worth. The financial literacy app also shows the user how they can quickly pay off the new loan or purchase, and it adjusts to the new date in which the user will now become debt free.
Financial illiteracy is the #1 Economic Crisis in the World, which impacts more than 5 billion people across the planet.
There is a wealth gap in the United States that is threatening Americans’ aspirations for social advancement and equal opportunity. Minorities, women and the least educated have some of the lowest financial literacy rates in the nation, a major concern for businesses that see attracting a more diverse workforce as a business imperative.
The financial literacy app equips the user with the knowledge and skills to be able to make sound financial decisions that will help them manage money more effectively. It shows the user how money works, how money is made, spent, and saved as well as how to manage debt.
Consumers that use the app generally become better at making financial decisions and they learn that their money can work for them. Version 1.6 is scheduled 4th quarter of 2020 and it will incorporate Index Universal Life Insurance policies into the algorithm.
The Financial Literacy Group LLC, was created to help the world become more financially literate, one individual, one family, one business at a time. We are leaders in the virtual disruption of the financial services industry. Our Mission is to teach people on Main Street how to think like those on Wall Street and usher in a new era of financial literacy for the betterment of you.
Ronald Harris
Financial Literacy Group
+1 323-419-1600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn